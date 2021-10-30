NEWPORT — Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said after the game Friday night that the Wildcats performance against Newport was a better effort than against Melbourne last week.
The Wildcats defense was able to create pressure in the backfield and made Greyhound quarterback Dylan Braxton uncomfortable in the backfield.
“It is unbelievable in what we did,” Evans said. “It was pretty special, and we have a group of special coaches. We a group of special players, and this is a special team.”
Wildcats junior quarterback Kade Smith led the Harding Academy offense, and the Wildcats defense defeated the Greyhounds 34-3 to win the 3A-2 conference crown with one game remaining in the regular season.
In the first quarter, the Wildcats offense struggled to find any rhythm but was able to score the first touchdown of the game.
Smith kept his composure on the field, followed the game play, and he was able to keep cool and calm under the pressure from the Greyhound defense.
With 4:57 left in the first quarter, Harding Academy senior running back Andrew Miller stumbled through the hole for one yard for the touchdown ending a 41-yard scoring drive in nine plays.
After halftime, Harding Academy made a couple changes to the offensive game plan, adjusted the defensive game plan and then the Wildcats scored 27 points in the second half, including 17 unanswered points in the third quarter.
In the second half, the defense line for the Wildcats attacked the line of scrimmage and forcing the Greyhound offensive line into the pocket allowing the linebackers to fill the gaps quickly.
Newport coach Mark Hindsley said after the game that his team played their best football of the season in the first half.
“I felt that it was a one-sided game,” Hindsley said. “ I felt like we came out in the first half and played the best first half that you can play — from offense or defense standpoint. Our team is there, we have the possibility of being explosive”
Harding Academy will close the regular season next Friday Nov. 5, at home inside First Security Stadium against Salem High School,
The kickoff for Senior Night is scheduled for 7 p.m.
