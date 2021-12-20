The Harding Academy Wildcats basketball team, the defending Class 3A state champions, evened its record at 1-1 with a 48-31 win over Newport on Friday night.
Harding Academy opened its season a week ago with an overtime loss to Pangburn. That game was played just two days after the Harding Academy football team beat Prescott to win its third consecutive state championship.
The win over Newport was the first victory for new Harding Academy coach Trey Jameson, who was an assistant coach for Brad Francis, who is now the Harding Academy High School principal. This is Jameson’s first head coaching job.
“I really haven’t thought a lot about it,” Jameson said. “There’s been so many other things going on. There’s no time to settle in. When you’ve got a championship football game on Saturday and a big conference game on Tuesday, there’s no easing in to anything. It’s just really been all business.
“It’s been great. I’ve got a lot of great help here. Any coach will tell you that you aren’t any good without good players. I’m blessed to have great kids, great players here. The kids have been very receptive to coaching. They treat me and Coach [Alex] Francis with the utmost respect. I couldn’t ask for a better place or a better group to work with.”
Against Newport, Harding Academy led 13-6 after one quarter. Kyle Ferrie scored 8 points in the first quarter. He hit two 3-pointers. Levi Mercer scored the other 5 points.
Harding Academy increased its lead to 29-12 at halftime. Jackson Fox, the only true returning starter from last year’s state-championship game, scored 6 points. Mercer and Wyatt Simmons scored 4 points each. Ferrie scored 2.
Ferrie and Mercer each scored 12 points to lead the Wildcats. Simmons added 8. Fox had 6. Kayden Swindle scored 5. Landon Koch had 3. Kyler Hoover added 2.
“I thought we played really well defensively,” Jameson said. “We gave up 12 points in the first half. We blocked out really well. I’ve been really happy with our effort, especially defensively. We’re not in great basketball shape yet. That will come with time. The kids are trying really hard.”
Harding Academy Lady Wildcats
Harding Academy improved to 9-1 on the season with a 60-39 win over Newport on Friday.
Harding led 21-18 after one quarter and 32-20 at halftime.
Calle Citty led Harding Academy with 17 points. Kloey Fullerton had 15. Eva Abraham had 9. Jama Akpanudo had 7. Raquel Webb had 5. McKenney Sheffield and Addie Neal had 3 points each. Sarah Davis added a single free throw.
