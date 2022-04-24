The Harding Academy Wildcats ended the regular season with a 15-5 win over Morrilton on Senior Night at Wiggins Field on Friday.
With the win, the Wildcats improve to 21-3. They have won 16 consecutive games. Morrilton is now 17-2.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do, for sure, but we are really pleased with the consistent effort and competitiveness that our guys continue to show,” said Harding Academy Shane Fullerton, who won his 500th game. “Kyler Hoover, Cade Pryor and Chris Anderson were excellent on the bump and our defense was really solid. We were especially pleased with how we ran the bases. We gave them a lofty goal with combined stolen bases, dirt ball real, extra bases taken by hustle plays, etc. They did a lot to get closer to that goal.”
Levi Lang, who was injured part of the season, was 2 for 2 with 4 runs scored.
“He is hitting his stride at the plate at just the right time,” Fullerton said. “Our big producers continued to do just that.”
Harding Academy led 3-1 after one inning. The Wildcats added 5 runs in both the second and third innings. They scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth to lead 14-1.
The Devil Dogs scored four times in the top of the fifth to extend the game. The Wildcats plated a run in the bottom of the frame to end the game.
With one out, Kyler Hoover was hit by a pitch then stole second. He scored on a single by Anderson.
In addition to Lang’s four runs, Kyler Hoover and Gavin Alveti scored 3 times each. Kam Hoover, scored twice. Also scoring were Anderson, Andrew Miller and Dan Henley.
Anderson, Lang, Henly and Eli Wallis each had two hits. Alveti’s lone hit was a home run.
The Wildcats have five seniors — Alveti, Anderson, Wallis, Cooper Welch and Miller.
“We are especially proud of this senior class right now,” Fullerton said. “They combine hard work, class and competitiveness to genuinely lead this club. We feel that they do it in a way that honors God and our school. We couldn’t be more proud of them as they have just played their last home game. We just want to provide them with the opportunity to keep playing.”
