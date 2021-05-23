BENTON — Walnut Ridge junior left fielder Kel Slusser swung his bat, and he hit the ball that was lifted up into the air and in front of the gray sky that surrounded the baseball diamond inside Panther Stadium. Every pair of eyes in the stadium, every player on the diamond and in the dugout watched the flight of that ball. They all waited what seemed like forever for the ball to come back down toward the earth. Harding Academy freshman shortstop, Kyler Hoover, circled under the ball and he just waited for the baseball to fall back down from the sky.
Harding Academy has been in the state finals for baseball 10 times, the Wildcats have been in the semifinals seven times and they have made an appearance in the title game including Friday’s game a total of five times.
Harding Academy defeated Walnut Ridge 8-1 to win the Class 3A state baseball championship on Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex. The Wildcats are the proud owners of the Champions Trophy in baseball for the fifth time.
The Wildcats used their familiar game plan of playing solid defense, get an outstanding performance from the starting pitcher Kade Smith, sprinkle in some timely hitting and the result is winning a baseball game for the 20th time in a row.
“Kade Smith out on the mound today, you can’t say enough about him,” Harding Academy baseball coach Alex Smith said about the 3A Tournament Most Valuable Player, “He has been our life all year we had a play in game to get into the region and we had a play in game for the state semifinal and he had to throw and a 6-5 ball game. So he has been great for us all year.”
Smith threw a complete game for the Wildcats. He threw 101 pitches and worked seven innings just giving up the one run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked two and finished the season with a record of 8-0, he was working on a no-hitter until the fourth inning but Bobcat’s senior shortstop/pitcher Cole Manning was able to get the ball in between shortstop and third base for a single into left field off of Smith.
Manning could not advance no farther than second base where he was stranded, after Smith struck out senior Wil Davis and then junior catcher for the Wildcats, Galvin Alveti caught senior Cannon Baker trying to steal second after Smith issued his second walk of the game, the Bobcats left five runners on base.
Harding scored three runs in the first inning and was able to score runs in every inning until the sixth inning.
At the plate, the Wildcats were led by sophomore second baseman Levi Lang, he was able to get two hits and drive in two runs and he scored one run. Lang tightened his leather workman gloves and finished the job in the first inning hitting a double that went down the right field line.
Hoover managed to get two hits for the Wildcats, the big hit came in the second inning that helped the Wildcats score a run.
Hoover hit a fastball in the gap in left center field that rolled all the way to the fence 355 feet away from the plate. Hoover rounded first and headed for second base and when he picked up his coach’s signal he found that extra gear and sprinted into third standing up. Hoover scored the run for the Wildcats, when Lang singled into left field.
“Timely hitting!” Smith said about his game plan for the offense. “It came into play here today.”
In the third inning, Harding’s sophomore left fielder Dan Henley singled into right field and scoring on the hit was Smith and Wildcat’s junior third base man Cooper Welch, that hit by Henley was the end of the afternoon for the Bobcats starting pitcher Manning.
Walnut Ridge coach Jason Belcher walked out from the Bobcats’ dugout and waved starting Bobcat’s senior right fielder Kyle Russell to the mound and put an end to the rally and contain the Wildcats hoping to give the Bobcats a chance to get back into the game.
Manning faced 12 batters, he threw just 62 pitches against the Wildcats and gave up six runs but four were earned runs. He gave up six hits,walked three and struck out one before Russell was called in from right field to finish the game on the mound for the Bobcats.
Walnut Ridge scored their lone run in the sixth inning when Manning reached first base with a overthrow to first base by Welch. Bobcat’s senior center fielder Landon Sain hit a ground ball to first base but Wallis was able to come up with the ball and he beat Sain to the bag but Manning advanced to third base.
Bobcat second baseman Baker was able to hit the first pitch that he saw from Smith and was able to get the baseball past Lang and into right field, scoring Manning.
Harding Academy was able to get out of any more trouble in the sixth inning, when Bobcat’s first baseman Davis hit a ground ball right at Lang, who threw a perfect toss to Hoover and he was able to throw a strike to Wallis to complete the double play.
“Mr. Hoover is a lighting rod for us,” Smith said. “When he does it, you are thinking that he is not going to get there and then he gets to the ball and fires over to first, an incredible player.”
The baseball finally did come out of the overcast sky and with the baseball cradled in his glove, Hoover closed the baseball glove with two hands around the baseball.
Every Wildcat baseball fan that was standing and watching, holding their breath, all of the coaches and all of the players exhaled all at the same time and then the joyous sound of a celebration began and filled the air inside Panther Stadium.
The baseball team at Harding Academy joins the football team, the basketball team, and the women’s track team this year as state champions.
“This week has been the longest week of practice. Football you have a whole week off and that is what it is but baseball is not like that, this week has been really challenging to keep the guys coming to practice and working hard and even the score is four or five days away,” Smith said. “So, I am really proud of how they came out today.”
