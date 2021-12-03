The Harding Academy Wildcats are going back to the “ship.”
Harding Academy routed Booneville 56-27 in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday night at First Security Stadium. The Wildcats will meet Prescott in the state-championship game Saturday, Dec. 11, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff is set for noon.
Harding Academy is the two-time defending Class 3A state champion.
“This was a really special night,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “I don’t know if I can even put it into words. I’m just trying to take the moment in. It’s pretty special.”
Harding Academy got the ball to start the game. On the third play from scrimmage, Andrew Miller took a direct snap and ran 70 yards for a touchdown. Kyle Ferrie kicked the first to eight extra points to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead.
That would be short lived as Booneville’s Rocky Ross returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
Harding Academy reclaimed the lead for good on a 2-yard run by Kade Smith with 5:56 left in the first quarter.
Miller led the Wildcats with 190 yards rushing on 12 carries. He scored two rushing touchdowns on runs of 70 and 91 yards. He also caught a 76-yard touchdown pass from Landon Koch.
Smith completed 9 of 11 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown, which went to Kyler Hoover for 39 yards. Smith rushed for 93 yards on 10 carries. He scored 4 touchdowns.
Levi Mercer led Harding Academy with 9 tackles. Peyton Cole had 8. Sikan Akpanudo had 5.
