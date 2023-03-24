Being road warriors throughout the early season has not slowed Harding Academy down as the Diamond Wildcats continue to improve and build on successes.
The Wildcats were not able to capture the tournament title at Mayflower on Thursday after running into a tough Maumelle team, losing a 2-1 heartbreaker in a game between two extremely fundamental clubs. Up to that point, Harding Academy had won four straight games, and now sit 7-3 on the season.
“On Thursday we played the 8th game of a 10-game stretch on the road, and I’m so pleased with where we are in the process of this season,” Wildcats head coach Shane Fullerton said. “ Our staff feels strongly that these young men have bought in to what it takes to get prepared for quality opponents.”
Last Friday, the Wildcats picked up a big 9-3 victory over Sylvan Hills. Levi Lang started on the mound for Harding Academy and was relieved by senior Kade Smith.
“Levi wasn't in the zone as consistently as we'd like from him in the first inning, but really started shoving it in the zone and was super effective,” Fullerton said. “He's a talented dude and another great competitor who gave us a chance to beat another quality 5A opponent. Kade came in and closed it out in great fashion and I was really pleased with those two. Our approach at the plate and defense was really solid and we left with a quality win.
“For the four games we also got quality innings from Cam Norris, Bentley Hawks, Parker Hawks, Kam Hoover, and Nathan Corbitt. Cam, Parker, Bentley, and Nathan are really going to give themselves a chance to be difference-makers for us down the stretch.”
In the first two rounds of the tournament, Harding Academy defeated Izard County Consolidated 19-8 and Cave City 19-3.
At the plate Isaac Baker was 7 for 11 with a home run on the week. Kyler Hoover was 2 for 6 with a double. Brody Myers was 2 for 7 with two doubles. Jack Citty was 6 for 13 with 3 doubles. Dan Henley was 2 for 5. Levi Lang was 5 for 8 with three doubles. Kade Smith was 2 for 4 with a home run and a ton of walks. Nathan Corbitt was 3 for 5 with a triple. Kaynan Harris was 3 for 10 with a triple and barely missed a grand slam in the Maumelle game with a ball hit dead against the wind to straight-away center field. Cam Pryor was 4 for 12. Bentley Hawks was 4 for 6 with 2 doubles and a triple. Parker Hawks was 4 for 7 with 2 doubles and a triple.
