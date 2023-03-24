pryor

Senior Cade Pryor, seen here against Riverview, is one of a number of talented pitchers for Harding Academy this season.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Being road warriors throughout the early season has not slowed Harding Academy down as the Diamond Wildcats continue to improve and build on successes.

The Wildcats were not able to capture the tournament title at Mayflower on Thursday after running into a tough Maumelle team, losing a 2-1 heartbreaker in a game between two extremely fundamental clubs. Up to that point, Harding Academy had won four straight games, and now sit 7-3 on the season.

