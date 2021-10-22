After a week off, Harding Academy came back to the football field a rested team and ready to go back to work.
Under the lights of First Security Stadium, the Wildcats and Melbourne met in a 3A-2 Conference contest to decide the direction of both teams.
Harding Academy looked a little rusty in the early part of the first quarter but the Wildcats did not panic. They kept working with the offense game plan and watched the defense flood the line of scrimmage. Harding Academy was able to get a 40-16, victory over Melbourne.
Harding Academy’s offensive line played well against the Bearcats defensive pressure produced and that gave quarterback Kade Smith precious time to look for and find any open receiver.
The offense line also open up the running game for the Wildcats by sealing off the ends and allowing running back Andrew Miller some wide open lanes to run into and through the Bearcats defense.
In the second quarter, the play of the offensive line sealed the left tackle and that allowed Miller run 47-yards for a touchdown. Miller was able to find the crease, he made two moves, a great stiff arm and then he sprinted untouched for the score.
“They played well, might have played their best game of the year,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said after the game about the play of the offensive line. “Look at what they did not only against their four down but their linebackers. It is a big win.”
Evans said that the defense for the Wildcats had a big game too against an explosive offense like the Bearcats poses. They force two turnovers that the Wildcats offense could scored not one but two touchdowns it was huge in winning the game.
The defense for the Wildcats would give the Bearcats different front looks but keeping the lanes filled sometimes created some over pursuit and that cause some missed tackles.
Evans said that the defense for Melbourne is quick and tough too but he was pleased with the offense production from his offense against such a talented defense.
Melbourne coach Casey Moreland said that his team made adjustments during halftime and they wanted to mixup the coverage to help the defensive line get pressure on Smith and contain Miller.
“We came in with confidence, we put on a better performance in the second half,” Moreland said outside the locker room. “Defensively we had kids in position to make plays, we didn’t do a very good job of tackling.
Next Friday night under the lights at Greyhound Stadium, the Wildcats will be playing for the 3A-2 championship against Newport.
Evans said that he is expecting the Greyhounds to be fast and physical but it is nothing that the Wildcats have not seen before.
“They have dynamic playmakers everywhere,” Evans said. “Really fast and physical on defense, like they have always been. I am expecting it to be a really good ballgame.”
