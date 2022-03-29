BALD KNOB — The Harding Academy Wildcats swept Bald Knob 18-0 twice in a 3A-2 conference baseball doubleheader Tuesday night.
In the first game, Harding Academy’s Kade Smith erupted at the plate, going 2 for 4 with two home runs and 6 RBIs. He hit a pair of 3-run bombs. The first came in the third inning. The second came in the fourth inning.
The Wildcats scored four runs in the first, eight in the second and six in the fourth.
Cooper Welch also hit a home run for the Wildcats.
Eli Wallis and Gavin Alveti scored 3 runs each to lead Harding Academy. Levi Lang, Smith, Chris Anderson, Welch and Jadyn Wilhite each scored twice. Also scoring was Kyler Hoover and Daniel Henley.
Cade Pryor and Welch combined to allow only 1 hit in five innings of work. Pryor struck out 7.
Welch and Wallis led their team with 3 hits apiece.
In the second game, Anderson, Hoover, Cam Norris and Landon Lovin combined to throw a 5-inning no-hitter of the Bulldogs. They combined to strike out 12 Bald Knob batters.
After a scoreless first inning, Harding Academy scored twice in the second, four times in the third and six times in both the fourth and fifth innings.
The Wildcats had three extra base hits. Jake Citty had two doubles while Andrew Miller had one.
Parker Hawks led the Wildcats with 4 runs scored. Citty and Trenton Hall scored three times each. Lovin and Kaynan Harris scored twice each. Also scoring runs were Kohl Griffin, Issac Baker, Brody Myers and Zane Green.
Harding Academy is now 11-3 overall. The Wildcats have now won 6 consecutive games.
