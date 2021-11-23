It’s getting down to the nitty gritty for the high school football playoffs, and the Harding Academy Wildcats are right where they belong.
Harding Academy continued it’s roll toward a third consecutive Class 3A state championship with an impressive 48-20 win over traditional power Rison on Friday night at First Security Stadium. However, early, it looked like Rison might be able to play with Harding Academy.
Rison took the ball to start the game and drove inside the Harding Academy 30-yard line using it’s power running game. Once Harding Academy figured out what to do, it forced Rison into a fourth and long situation.
Rison then threw a pass, which was intercepted by Harding Academy’s Sikam Apkanudo, his first of three on the night. On the next play, Harding Academy’s Andrew Miller took a direct snap and ran 78 yards for the first of seven touchdowns on the night.
On the ensuing kickoff, Harding Academy’s Colson Sipe stripped the ball from a Rison player, and Lawson Brooks picked up the loose ball and rumbled in for a touchdown to give Harding Academy a 14-0 lead. From there, the rout was on.
Harding Academy’s first-team offense ran less than 20 plays. But they took full advantage of what the Rison defense gave them. They scored on four plays of more than 40 yards.
Harding Academy now hosts the Centerpoint Knights this Friday in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs.
Every team in the state, regardless of classification, wants to play in the state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. But the first goal to get there seems to be practicing on Thanksgiving day and playing the next day. At that point, you know your team is one of the very best in the state. In Class 7A, 6A and 5A, there are only four teams left. In Class 4A, 3A and 2A, there are eight teams left. That’s rarified air and the mark of an outstanding season, even if you lose in the third round.
BasketballI covered my first full basketball game Monday night when Searcy boys hosted Beebe in a White County battle.
This is my 27th year to cover high school basketball, and I still get nervous going into a game, trying to make sure I take good notes while also getting some outstanding photos for our publications.
Beebe and Searcy did not disappoint. The first quarter was an up and down battle with the score being tied 18-18. In the second quarter, it was a lot slower game with each team scoring only seven points. However, one of the highlights was an alley-oop dunk by Beebe’s Rylie Marshall. I did not see it coming. I’ll be ready the next time I cover a Beebe game and hopefully will be able to get a photo of it.
Searcy’s Andrew Laird had a power dunk, driving down the lane, in the fourth quarter. I missed getting a photo of it, as well. But I know I’ll be more ready the next time I see the Lions play.
Searcy was able to pull away in the second half for a 60-41 victory.
Even though my focus is still on Harding Academy’s run toward a third state football title, I’m enjoying getting as many names in the paper when my basketball coaches are sending me photos of their scorebook. I’ve always had a policy of running the name of every kid who scores at least a single point. They work hard too and deserve some recognition. I think that also helps to see papers and subscriptions because their families will be able to look for that. It’s something I’m very proud that I do.
