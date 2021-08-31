Wildcats stil No. 1 in 3A

Harding Academy's Landon Koch runs past Bald Knob's Kody Watson during the season opener on Friday. The Wildcats are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the Arkansas Sports Media poll 

 Mark Buffalo / sports@thedailycitizen.com

The Harding Academy Wildcats retained their No. 1 ranking in Class 3A, according to the Arkansas Sports Media high School Football Poll.

The Wildcats, which beat Bald Knob 42-8 in the season opener last Friday, received 15 of 22 first-place votes.

Harding Academy is followed by Prescott, which received seven first-place votes. McGehee is third, followed by 4. Bonneville and 5. Centerpoint.

Also receiving votes in Class 3A were Osceola, Hoxie, Charleston, Newport, Paris, Camden Harmony Grove, Rison and Danville. 

 

Overall

1. Bryant

2. Bentonville

3. Greenwood

4. Cabot

5. Pulaski Academy

6. Fayetteville

7. North Little Rock

8. Lake Hamilton

9. Little Rock Christian

10. Conway

 

Class 7A

1. Bryant

2. Bentonville

3. Cabot

4. Fayetteville

5. North Little Rock

 

Class 6A 

1. Greenwood

2. Lake Hamilton

3. Jonesboro

4. Benton

5. Tie: Little Rock Parkview, El Dorado

 

Class 5A

1. Pulaski Academy 

2. Little Rock Christian

3. Harrison

4. Wynne

5. White Hall

 

Class 4A

1. Shiloh Christian

2. Stuttgart

3. Warren

4. Joe T. Robinson

5. Crossett

 

Class 3A

1. Harding Academy

2. Prescott

3. McGehee

4. Booneville

5. Centerpoint

 

Class 2A 

1. Des Arc

2. Fordyce

3. Tie:Bigelow, McCrory

5. Clarendon

 

