The Harding Academy Wildcats retained their No. 1 ranking in Class 3A, according to the Arkansas Sports Media high School Football Poll.
The Wildcats, which beat Bald Knob 42-8 in the season opener last Friday, received 15 of 22 first-place votes.
Harding Academy is followed by Prescott, which received seven first-place votes. McGehee is third, followed by 4. Bonneville and 5. Centerpoint.
Also receiving votes in Class 3A were Osceola, Hoxie, Charleston, Newport, Paris, Camden Harmony Grove, Rison and Danville.
Overall
1. Bryant
2. Bentonville
3. Greenwood
4. Cabot
5. Pulaski Academy
6. Fayetteville
7. North Little Rock
8. Lake Hamilton
9. Little Rock Christian
10. Conway
Class 7A
1. Bryant
2. Bentonville
3. Cabot
4. Fayetteville
5. North Little Rock
Class 6A
1. Greenwood
2. Lake Hamilton
3. Jonesboro
4. Benton
5. Tie: Little Rock Parkview, El Dorado
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy
2. Little Rock Christian
3. Harrison
4. Wynne
5. White Hall
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian
2. Stuttgart
3. Warren
4. Joe T. Robinson
5. Crossett
Class 3A
1. Harding Academy
2. Prescott
3. McGehee
4. Booneville
5. Centerpoint
Class 2A
1. Des Arc
2. Fordyce
3. Tie:Bigelow, McCrory
5. Clarendon
