Here come the Wildcats

Harding Academy's Jacob Breezeel carries the school flag onto the field at First Security Stadium prior to the Wildcats' win over Mountain View on Friday.

 Braeden Botts / Special to The Daily Citizen

Harding Academy continued its stronghold on the third spot in the Class 3A Arkansas Sports Media high school football poll.

The Wildcats, which started the season as the top ranked team but fell to third after a loss to Valley View in third second game, are 4-2 on the season.

Undefeated Prescott retained the top spot with nine first-place votes. McGehee is second, having received one first-place vote. Booneville is ranked fourth, followed by Charleston at fifth.

Bryant is the overall No. 1 team, having received nine first-place votes. The Hornets are also ranked first in Class 7A.

Overall

1. Bryant

2. Cabot

3. Conway

4. Bentonville

5. Lake Hamilton

6. North Little Rock

7. Tie: Pulaski Academy

Fayetteville

9. Benton

10. Fort Smith Northside

Class 7A

1. Bryant

2. Cabot

3. Conway

4. Bentonville

5. North Little Rock

Class 6A

1. Lake Hamilton

2. Benton

3. LR Parkview

4. Jonesboro

5. Greenwood

Class 5A

1. Pulaski Academy

2. White Hall

3. Harrison

4. LR Christian

5. Tie: Greenbrier

Vilonia

Class 4A

1. Shiloh Christian

2. Warren

3. Joe T. Robinson

4. Stuttgart

5. Ashdown

Class 3A

1. Prescott

2. McGehee

3. Harding Academy

4. Booneville

5. Charleston

Class 2A

1. McCrory

2. Bigelow

3. Clarendon

4. Des Arc

5. Fordyce

