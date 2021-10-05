Harding Academy continued its stronghold on the third spot in the Class 3A Arkansas Sports Media high school football poll.
The Wildcats, which started the season as the top ranked team but fell to third after a loss to Valley View in third second game, are 4-2 on the season.
Undefeated Prescott retained the top spot with nine first-place votes. McGehee is second, having received one first-place vote. Booneville is ranked fourth, followed by Charleston at fifth.
Bryant is the overall No. 1 team, having received nine first-place votes. The Hornets are also ranked first in Class 7A.
Overall
1. Bryant
2. Cabot
3. Conway
4. Bentonville
5. Lake Hamilton
6. North Little Rock
7. Tie: Pulaski Academy
Fayetteville
9. Benton
10. Fort Smith Northside
Class 7A
1. Bryant
2. Cabot
3. Conway
4. Bentonville
5. North Little Rock
Class 6A
1. Lake Hamilton
2. Benton
3. LR Parkview
4. Jonesboro
5. Greenwood
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy
2. White Hall
3. Harrison
4. LR Christian
5. Tie: Greenbrier
Vilonia
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian
2. Warren
3. Joe T. Robinson
4. Stuttgart
5. Ashdown
Class 3A
1. Prescott
2. McGehee
3. Harding Academy
4. Booneville
5. Charleston
Class 2A
1. McCrory
2. Bigelow
3. Clarendon
4. Des Arc
5. Fordyce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.