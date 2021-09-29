Despite falling to Briarcrest Christian in a nonconference game, the Harding Academy Wildcats remained third in the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Class 3A poll.
The Wildcats have lost two regular-season games for the first time since the 2018 season.
Prescott is the top ranked team again this week, having received 18 of 20 first-place votes. Harding Academy received two first-place votes. McGehee is second. Booneville is fourth, followed by Charleston at five.
Overall
1. Bryant
2. Cabot
3. North Little Rock
4. Conway
5. Lake Hamilton
6. Bentonville
7. Pulaski Academy
8. Fayetteville
9. Little Rock Christian
10. Fort Smith Northside
Class 7A
1. Bryant
2. Cabot
3. North Little Rock
4. Conway
5. Bentonville
Class 6A
1. Lake Hamilton
2. Benton
3. Little Rock Parkview
4. Jonesboro
5. Greenwood
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy
2. Little Rock Christian
3. Wynne
4. Tie: Harrison
Vilonia
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian
2. Warren
3. Joe T. Robinson
4. Stuttgart
5. Ashdown
Class 3A
1. Prescott
2. McGehee
3. Harding Academy
4. Booneville
5. Charleston
Class 2A
1. McCrory
2. Bigelow
3. Des Arc
4. Clarendon
5. Fordyce
