The Harding Academy Wildcats remain third in the Arkansas Sports Media Class 3A poll. This is the final poll until the end of the 2021 state playoffs.
Harding Academy received one first-place vote. Top-ranked Prescott received 17 first-place votes. McGehee, ranked second, received three first-place votes. Booneville is fourth, followed by a tie for third with Charleston and Hoxie.
Bryant, which rallied late to beat Conway in the defacto 7A-Central championship game, retained the top spot in the Overall Top 10.
Overall
1. Bryant (9-1)
2. Conway (8-2)
3. Fayetteville (8-2)
4. North Little Rock (8-2)
5. Pulaski Academy (9-1)
6. Bentonville (8-2)
7. Benton (9-1)
8. Cabot (7-3)
9. Greenwood (7-3)
10. Lake Hamilton (8-2)
Class 7A
1. Bryant (9-1)
2. Conway (8-2)
3. Fayetteville (8-2)
4. North Little Rock (8-2)
5. Bentonville (8-2)
Class 6A
1. Benton (9-1)
2. Greenwood (7-3)
3. Lake Hamilton (8-2)
4. El Dorado (8-2)
5. LR Parkview (7-3)
Class 5A
1. Pulaski Academy (9-1)
2. Greenbrier (10-0)
3. White Hall (8-2)
4. Camden Fairview (9-1)
5. Nettleton (10-0)
Class 4A
1. Shiloh Christian (9-1)
2. Warren (9-1)
3. Joe T. Robinson (9-1)
4. Stuttgart (9-1)
5. Crossett (7-3)
Class 3A
1. Prescott (10-0)
2. McGehee (10-0)
3. Harding Academy (8-2)
4. Booneville (9-1)
5. Tie: Charleston (10-0)
Hoxie (10-0)
Class 2A
1. McCrory (8-1)
2. Bigelow (10-0)
3. Fordyce (7-3)
4. Clarendon (6-2)
5. Hazen (8-2)
