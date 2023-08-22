It will be the rubber match in what appears at this point to be an annual season-opening game between Harding Academy and Valley View. The Blazers will visit Searcy this Friday at First Security Stadium as both teams open their 2023 campaigns.
The Blazers took the very first meeting between the two teams back in 2021 with a defensive stand which prevented the Wildcats from converting a two-point play to seal the win, but were not as fortunate last year against a dominate HA team who ran rough shod through their regular-season schedule.
This year, Valley View returns two elite-level players in senior quarterback Carson Turley and DI-committed linebacker Brian Huff.
“He has made them go offensively,” Harding Academy head coach Neil Evans said of Turley. “He is completely responsible for making them go. He makes good decisions. He kind of knows where he wants to go with the ball. He’s super dangerous with his legs. And then on the other side, the kid who is committed to Missouri, Brian Huff. They have played him at linebacker; I think they may have played him at end a little bit. Offensively, we have to know where that guy is at all times, because he will make some serious plays.”
The matchup seems to be a good fit for the two teams to open their season. However, the initial matchup two years ago came about as a last-minute schedule adjustment on Valley View’s end and a final game to fill out the schedule for Harding Academy. The matchup resulted being what the two teams were looking for in a competitive kickoff to the season.
“When it recycled, we just said hey, let’s keep playing,” Evans said. “It’s close for both of us. I think we’ve been pretty evenly matched, so I think it’s good for both sides.”
After a successful summer and fall camp, Evans said he believes his group has put in the work necessary to start the season out strong. Like everyone else around the state, the head Wildcat does have concerns regarding the dreadful scorching temperatures forecasted throughout this week. Mother Nature pulled a fast one on football teams across the state with unseasonably mild temperatures at the beginning of August before turning nuclear late last week.
“There is nothing that can happen to get you ready until you play a game,” Evans said. “But I think this fall camp has been as good as any we’ve had. I think our guys are in as good of shape as you can be without playing games. Obviously, the heat will be a factor. I don’t know what adjustments will need to be made, but certainly, we are playing in some dangerous conditions. I don’t recall being a part of something this hot and seemingly dangerous in my time as a player or a coach. This seems pretty extreme at the moment.”
