It will be the rubber match in what appears at this point to be an annual season-opening game between Harding Academy and Valley View. The Blazers will visit Searcy this Friday at First Security Stadium as both teams open their 2023 campaigns.

The Blazers took the very first meeting between the two teams back in 2021 with a defensive stand which prevented the Wildcats from converting a two-point play to seal the win, but were not as fortunate last year against a dominate HA team who ran rough shod through their regular-season schedule.

