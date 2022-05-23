BENTON — Harding Academy scored three runs in the fifth inning en route to winning the Class 3A state baseball championship by beating Ashdown 4-2 on Saturday at the Benton Athletic Complex.
Harding Academy executed their game plan against Ashdown by playing solid defense, adding some great relief pitching from Kade Smith and getting good swings at the plate and the result for the Wildcats would improve their overall record to 31-3 for the season and capture the 3A crown.
Leading off in the fifth inning, senior designated hitter Cooper Welch hit the ball into left field for a single. He moved to second when junior outfielder Dan Henley ground ball handcuffed Panther’s second baseman Jaxson Jester. Wildcats senior first baseman Eli Wallis loaded up the bases with a base hit into right field.
Harding Academy freshman catcher Issac Baker hit the ball on the ground, and the slow ground ball allowed Welch to cross the plate for the first run for the Wildcats, but the Panthers were able to complete the fielder’s choice with the force out at second base of Wallis.
Wildcats sophomore shortstop Kyler Hoover hit another ground ball that was turned into a fielder’s choice allowing Henley to score. Next batter Smith walked and then starting pitcher Gavin Alveti hit a single for the go ahead run when Hoover crossed the plate.
Harding Academy scored an insurance run in the sixth inning when Welch walked, moved to second on an error made by the relief pitcher Derek Hilton on a ground ball by Henley. With one out, freshman second baseman Kam Hoover hit a ground ball to the right side of the infield allowing Welch to score.
“This was one of those games where it was going to be a tight game, that it was going to be real close and well played by Ashdown,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “Sure enough, it came accurate today that a close one was going to come. We tried our best to prepare for it having, nine games in the postseason and not having one like that. They made a few mistakes today, but when you make them you better be prepared to take advantage — we did and we scored.”
A big mistake that the Panthers made in the fifth inning cost Ashdown much more than the lead — it was one play that shifted the momentum to the third base dugout.
Ashtown senior designated hitter Spencer Patterson reached first base after a strikeout. Baker could not contain a wild pitch. Patterson moved down to second base when senior third baseman Landon Rowe was hit by a pitch from Alveti.
Ashdown coach Charles Cross signaled to the baserunners for the double steal, and both runners were safe on second and third with no outs.
As Ashdown’s Alex Keilbach stepped into the batter box, Cross tried to catch the Wildcat defense asleep and Cross sent Patterson toward home on a steal attempt of home plate.
Not fooled, Alveti stepped off, threw the ball on target to Baker and he then put his left shin guard down into the artificial turf and stopped the slide by Patterson and tagged him for the out for the third out.
“It worked for us last year and we tied it up 5-5 on Alveti,” Cross said. “Alveti did the same thing last year except this year he was calm. We stole second and third, we were going to do it back-to-back. We knew we had to roll the dice.”
Ashdown was able to score two runs in the third inning as the Panthers were taking advantage of Alveti struggling to get comfortable out on the mound.
Patterson was able to hit a single into left field, steal second base, Keilbach brought Patterson home on a single into left field giving the Panthers the lead. Jester was hit by the pitch, moving Keilbach to second base. With two out, Hilton was able to knock in Keilbach with a single into center field, giving the Panthers a two run lead.
In the sixth inning, sophomore catcher Caleb Blankenship singled into left field off of Smith and stepping up to the plate for the Panthers was freshman center fielder Braeden Walton, he was able to meet up a fastball delivered by Smith. He lifted the ball up into the air and appeared to be leaving the field over the right field fence.
Harding Academy junior right fielder Jadyn Wilhite got a good jump on the ball, he looked up into the gray overcast sky, he found the ball and with his back up against the green fence squeezed the glove around the baseball for the out forcing Blankenship to return to first base.
Ashdown shortstop Walt Jones was able to hit the ball out into left field for the single and the quick relay by Henley back to infield and stopped the Panthers from advancing on the bases.
With two runners on, two outs, Smith had no problem with his grip on the baseball. He threw his fastball with velocity and he was able to retire the side, when sophomore first baseman Leland Garrett struck out. Smith earned his first save by shutting out Ashdown for two innings, he did not walk a batter, he struck out two and he gave up two hits.
“We had to tell Kade that he was in the game. He had eight pitches there and eight pitches there,” Fullerton said. “I told him when he went into the game and when the game was over that I had no doubt that he would take care of it because Kade is a competitor.”
Fullerton said after the game because of the humidity, Alveti was having issues with his grip on the baseball and he was making adjustments to his delivery points and to gain control of the baseball with his pitches.
Alveti was able to stay calm under the pressure and his fastball started to have the biting down movement to create ground balls. The hits by the Panthers were fastballs that caught too much of the plate. Alveti worked 5 innings, gave up 2 earned runs, 3 hits , struck out 9, walked 1, hit 2 batters and Alveti was named as the MVP in Class 3A for the State Tournament.
As pitch number 40, left Smith’s hand Keilbach swung and he was able to lift the ball into the spacious foul area of Everett Field, Wildcats junior third baseman Levi Lang followed the ball into the area and as the ball came down from air and then landed softly in Lang’s glove for the final out of the game, the dream of a being the state champions in 3A baseball became a reality.
“They rose to the occasion, and I am so proud of these young men. They have been able to make adjustments but the one thing that they didn’t do is make an adjustment in their mentality. Down by two runs, they stayed with their game plan and that was to go up there and swing the bat,” Fullerton said. “Last year, my assistant coach Alex Smith won with the same group of guys. We didn’t have any that graduated. They have grown since that moment as a team that absolutely over-achieved even after they have achieved a lot, I am fortunate to share a baseball field with them.”
