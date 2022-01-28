It wasn’t easy but it was a win for the Harding Academy Wildcats.
For the first time, Harding Academy has won consecutive games after beating Newport 53-50 on Thursday at Harris Gym. The Wildcats also won at Bald Knob on Wednesday by a score of 46-42. The defending Class 3A state champions are now 5-7 overall and 4-5 in the 3A-2 conference.
In the win over Newport, Harding Academy trailed 33-24 at halftime. The Wildcats outscored the Greyhounds 11-7 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to 40-35.
Trailing by 8 midway through the fourth quarter, the Wildcats went on a 6-0 run to get back into the game. They eventually chipped their way into the lead. Harding Academy outscored Newport 18-10 in the fourth quarter.
Harding Academy’s Landon Koch scored 7 points in the final eight minutes. Harding Academy hit 7 of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter. Sikan Akpanudo converted two three-point plays in the closing minutes.
“It was much, much needed for our guys,” Harding Academy coach Trey Jameson said of the win. “They have been working hard. It was good to pull one out like that.”
Jameson said his team made plays to win.
“Landon Koch really came up big down the stretch,” he said. “He hit some big free throws. Kyle Ferrie hit a few big free throws. It was on a night where he didn’t shoot it particularly well but still make a lot of really big plays for us.”
Jameson said the win was one his team “needed to get.”
“We put ourselves in position to kinda steal one,” he said. “It was good to get out of here with a win, especially at home. You’ve got to win the games at home.”
Harding Academy led 5-2 in the first quarter before the Greyhounds rallied to lead 16-12 heading into the second quarter. Harding Academy tried to keep it close and trailed 23-19 following a free throw by Akpanudo with 5:21 left in the first half. Newport kept at it and was able to keep a lead at 9 points heading into halftime.
Koch led Harding Academy with 18 points. Akpanudo had 13. Ferrie had 8. Kade Smith scored 6. Jackson Fox had 5. Levi Mercer scored 3.
Johnathan Moore led Newport with 12 points.
Harding Academy played three games in three days. The Wildcats lost to Riverview on Tuesday before beating Bald Knob and Newport. The games Wednesday and Thursday was the result of postponements because of COVID-19 protocols.
“We talked about it before the game … you really can’t use it as an excuse,” Jameson said. “We’re not in a unique situation. A lot of schools are playing four games in five nights. Everything is just kind of backed up.
“We’ve just got to be the aggressors. Credit to Newport. They came out. They were really good in the first half. They hit a lot of big shots. I felt like they made every open 3. I was happy to see how we responded, especially being on that third game in three days. Late in the game, we still had the energy to go make a run late. It was a good way to end the week.”
On Wednesday, Harding Academy held on for a 46-42 win over Bald Knob.
Harding Academy led 19-7 after one quarter and 24-15 at halftime.
Ferrie led the Wildcats with 14 points. Koch had 7. Akpanudo and Wyatt Simmons had 6 points each. Fox scored 5. Mercer had 4. Kayden Swindle scored 2. Kyler Hoover and Smith had 1 point each.
Braden Davis led Bald Knob with 17 points. Travis Kersey and Elijah Bradley had 6 points each. Micah Story had 5. Samuel Brewer had 4.
