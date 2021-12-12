LITTLE ROCK — The first half could not have gone much worse for the Harding Academy Wildcats in the Class 3A state championship game. Luckily, a football game consists of a second half.
Harding Academy (13-2) rallied from a 12-3 halftime deficit to roll past Prescott (14-1) for a 47-25 win in the state title game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. With the win, Harding Academy won its third consecutive state title and ninth in school history.
“It was a tale of two halves for us,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “It was a tremendous job by our players not panicking. It’s pretty easy to panic in those moments. It was a really good job by our staff.
“I’m very pleased to be associated with Harding Academy. I’m down here being interviewed by default. I’m surrounded by some world-class coaches and some unbelievable young men who trust what we do. I’m just humbled to be here right now.”
Harding Academy took a 3-0 lead on its first drive of the game. Quarterback Kade Smith had a 52-yard run on the drive but it stalled. Kyle Ferrie kicked a 27-yard field goal with 7:10 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats had another chance to score, but Ferrie came up short on a 59-yard attempt late in the first quarter.
Prescott scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to lead 12-3. Jacaylon Zachery scored on a 64-yard run with 11:47 left in the first half. The extra point was no good. The Curley Wolves scored again on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Carston Poole to Eric Grigsby with 8 seconds left in the half.
“We were in a little bit of shock,” Evans said of his team in the first half. “We haven’t been in very many tight ball games this year. I say that humbly. I said that coming out at half that when you don’t play in tight games often, then you end up in one, you begin to think that something is very wrong. The only thing wrong is that we’re playing a very good opponent. I had to make sure I convinced our players of that.”
Evans said Prescott’s defensive line did some things to rattle his young offensive line, which started two freshman, a sophomore and two seniors.
“I think it rattled our young offensive line,” he said. “We made a couple of tweaks at halftime and were able to come out and execute.”
The second half was a different story.
Harding Academy got the ball to start the second half and drove 64 yards in 10 plays. Smith threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Miller with 8:52 left in the third quarter. Ferrie kicked the extra point to make the score 12-10.
Harding Academy got the ball back after Eli Wallis intercepted a pass following a pressure by Cooper Welch. Three plays later, Smith scored on a 10-yard run to give the Wildcats a 16-12 lead. Harding Academy went for the two-point conversion but came up short.
Prescott’s next possession also ended with a turnover. Harding Academy’s Kennedy Rush forced a fumble by Poole with Welch recovering at the Prescott 41.
That led to Ferrie kicking a 36-yard field goal to give his team a 19-12 lead with 3:52 left in the third quarter.
Prescott’s third drive of the second half also ended with a turnover. Harding Academy’s Sikan Akpanudo intercepted Poole at the Harding Academy 42-yard line.
On the next play from scrimmage, Smith hit Landon Koch with a 58-yard touchdown pass with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Ferrie’s extra point gave his team a 26-12 lead.
Prescott finally broke its scoring drought when Poole hit Zackery with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 11:14 left in the game. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the score at 26-18.
Harding Academy got that score back when it drove 61 yards in only four plays. Smith scored on a 20-yard run with 9:32 left. Ferrie kicked the extra point to make the score 33-18.
Harding Academy scored twice more to lead 47-18 with 6:08 left. Smith scored on a 2-yard run, and Miller caught a 7-yard touchdown pass form Smith. Ferrie kicked both extra points.
Prescott scored its final touchdown on a 60-yard run by Zachery with 1:37 left in the game. John Rabadan kicked the extra point to account for the final score.
Prescott coach Brian Glass congratulated the Wildcats for coming out with the win.
“We really had to dig deep for some young guys to step up,” he said. “We had some issues with personnel because of injuries. Hat’s off to those guys. They are a very physical team.”
Smith, the game’s most valuable player, rushed for 115 yards on 13 carries. He also completed 9 of 15 passes for 113 yards. He accounted for all six Harding Academy touchdowns.
“That guy has written a really good story for himself,” Evans said of his junior quarterback, who also was named MVP of the Class 3A state baseball tournament in May. “His demeanor is unbelievable. He is the antithesis of me. I’m an emotional person. He is not. Thank goodness he is playing quarterback, and I’m not.”
Miller led the Wildcats with 157 yards rushing on 20 carries. He also caught 3 passes for 35 yards.
Koch caught 2 passes for 77 yards. Jackson Fox and Kyler Hoover also caught 2 passes each.
The Harding Academy defense forced four Prescott turnovers. Harding Academy did not commit one.
“I thought our defense played very well,” Evans said. “We were fortunate that we were able to bring Sikan back into the game. I thought that was a pretty significant turning point. He had an interception. His return to the game was huge.”
Peyton Cole led Harding Academy with 8 tackles. Wallis and Ryan McGaha had 7 tackles each. Welch, Aaron Chism and Levi Mercer had 6 apiece. Sam Butterfield and Sam Swindle had 4 apiece. Butterfield had two sacks for 19 yards in losses.
Zachery led Prescott with 165 yards rushing on only 10 carries. Poole completed 11 of 20 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Grigsby led the Curley Wolves with 5 receptions for 36 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.