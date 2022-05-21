BENTON — The Harding Academy Wildcats finished the season with a 26-game winning streak and their second consecutive Class 3A state baseball championship.
Harding Academy rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Ashdown 4-2 in the state-title game Saturday morning at the Benton Athletic Complex.
Ashdown scored 2 runs in the top of the third off starter Gavin Alveti.
In the top of the fifth, Ashdown’s Spencer Patterson attempted to steal home with two outs. Alveti stepped off the rubber and threw to catcher Isaac Baker to tag out Patterson for the third out.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Wildcats scored three runs to take a 3-2 lead. The Wildcats added a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Kade Smith pitched the sixth and seventh innings in relief to get the save.
Cooper Welch scored twice. Also scoring were Kyler Hoover and Dan Henley.
Alveti got the win. He allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 5 innings of work. He struck out 9 but hit 2 batters. Smith struck out 3 in 2 innings of work.
Alveti was 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Also getting hits were Levi Lang, Welch and Eli Wallis.
Complete coverage of the game will appear in Tuesday’s Daily Citizen.
