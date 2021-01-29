Harding Academy coach Brad Francis said after his team was able to come back in the second half and defeat visiting Mountain View 58-49 on Friday, it was not the best half the Wildcats played, but it was pretty good.
Francis took his team into halftime trailing the Yellow Jackets by 10 points, but he said that the mood inside the locker room was positive.
“Defensively, we played real well and tonight we relied on on our defense especially in the fourth quarter,” Francis said. “We were aggressive, we got some turnovers and that led some buckets and more possession to get back in the ballgame.”
Working hard under the basket for the Wildcats, sophomore post player Kade Smith scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and Francis said that he went to work hard out on the floor.
“We felt like we could get it inside and we finally got in there and he did a nice job, ” Francis said. “He got some big boards for us, and he is just a sophomore and it is good to see him step up.”
The emotion of the Wildcats on the floor was led by their team leaders Caden Sipe and Ty Dugger.
Sipe finished the night with 11 points, while also reaching double digits with 11 points was Carter Neal. Dugger scored seven points for the Wildcats.
Mountain View coach Jeff Morrow said that his team just needs to gain some confidence and finish games.
“We wilted under pressure and we just did not take care of the basketball,” Morrow said. “They hit some big threes at crucial times.”
Leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring was Brayden Scibner with 16 points and Elijah Carlton scored 22 points before he fouled out of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.