Last week was a light one for the football-playing schools in White County.
Both Harding Academy and Riverview continued their winning ways.
Harding Academy used a big second half to pull away from Camden Harmony Grove for a 59-18 win over the Hornets.
Through four games, Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith has throws for 967 yards and eight touchdowns with only two interceptions. Andrew Miller has rushed for 376 yards and seven scores. Smith also has rushed for 115 yards and five scores.
Harding Academy will play Briarcrest Christian from the Memphis area this Friday at First Security Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Briarcrest comes into the game at 5-0 while the Wildcats are 3-1. This has the potential to be a very good game.
A year ago, Briarcrest handed Harding Academy its only loss, 63-28, in Eads, Tennessee.
Riverview won its third in a row last Friday, beating Class 4A Blytheville 21-6.
The Raiders jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead then cruised to the victory in the second half.
Riverview’s schedule has included only Class 4A schools. The Raiders lost to Bauxite in the season opener then recorded wins over Central Arkansas Christian, Bald Knob and Blytheville.
Riverview quarterback Israel Gameros continued his stellar play last Friday, completing 4 of 7 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 21 times for 61 yards against Blytheville.
Riverview will host Salem in the 3A-2 conference opener this Friday at Raider Stadium.
The Greyhounds are 3-0 with wins over Walnut Ridge, Dover and Corning.
Riverview coach Chris Keylon said his team needs to continue to step up its game, especially with conference play starting. This will be a test to see where his team is, which is a much better place than it was a year ago when the Raiders were winless after finishing first in a Class 4A conference in 2019.
Rose Bud’s 8-man team is coming off a 28-16 loss to Marvell last Friday. The going has been tough for the Ramblers as they sit at 0-3.
They travel to Augusta to play the Red Devils on Friday. The Ramblers return home on Oct. 1 to host Spring Hill.
Searcy, Beebe and Bald Knob were all off last week with their built in byes.
Searcy is coming off a 50-36 win over Batesville on Sept. 9. It was the Lions first win of the season.
Quarterback Ckyler Tengler had his best performance of the season, completing 14 of 19 passes for 357 yards and five touchdowns. Dede Johnson rushed for 170 yards on 20 carries.
The Lions travel to Sheridan for the 6A-East conference opener Friday night.
The Yellowjackets are 2-1 with wins over Hot Springs Lakeside and Jacksonville.
Beebe has had a tough luck start to the season, going 0-3. They had a chance to beat Lonoke late in their game Sept. 10 but could not finish the deal. The Badgers have been in every game they’ve played.
Beebe will host Class 2A Junction City in a rare fourth non-conference game for Class 5A schools. The reason is that eStem Charter School, which does not play football, moved up in classification and would be in the 5A-Central if the Mets played football.
The Dragons are one of the most tradition-rich schools in Class 2A. They enter the game at 2-2 with wins over Smackover and Lake Village.
This should be a game that Beebe wins. But never take anything for granted when playing Junction City.
Bald Knob played its best game of the season against Riverview on Sept. 10, falling 17-14.
The Bulldogs trailed most of the game before tying the score in the fourth quarter. Riverview took a 17-14 lead on a 28-yard field goal by Eric Brown late.
But it took a late interception by Riverview’s Tyler Hill to preserve the victory.
Bald Knob hosts Mills on Friday in the 4A-2 conference opener. The Comets are 3-0 with wins over Hope. Jacksonville and Forrest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.