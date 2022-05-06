WALNUT RIDGE — The Harding Academy Wildcats will get the chance to defend their state title next week.
Harding Academy beat Rivercrest 9-1 in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament at Walnut Ridge High School on Friday. With the win, the Wildcats are guaranteed three more games, including a first-round game in next week’s Class 3A state tournament, hosted by Valley Springs High School.
Harding Academy will play in the semifinals of the regional Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. The championship game is set for 5:30 p.m.
In the win over Rivercrest, the game was scoreless until the the bottom of the third inning when the Wildcats scored five runs. Cooper Welch, Dan Henley, Kyler Hoover, Kade Smith and Gavin Alveti each scored a run.
The Wildcats scored three more in the fourth. Scoring were Smith, Alveti and Levi Lang. Hoover scored the final run in the top of the fifth.
Alveti had another outstanding game at the plate and on the mound. Alveti was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. He got the win, pitching six innings. He gave up one run on two hits while striking out 10.
“We were, of course, really happy with another great outing by Gavin Alveti on the mound,” Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said. “He really didn’t like being taken out after six innings, and you’ve got to love that. But we wanted to keep his pitch count down.”
Fullerton said his team did well with its two-strike hitting and base running.
“I haven’t had a chance to look at our stats yet, but I’m sure we had a least six 2-strike hits and at least three of them drove in runs,” he said. “It’s something we preach to them and work on every day. We also work hard on base running, and we thought our guys worked really hard to take extra bases tonight.”
Welch also had three hits and 3 RBIs.
