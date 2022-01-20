The Harding Academy Wildcats used their defense to rally for a 44-35 win over the Riverview Raiders on Thursday night at Harris Gym.
The Wildcats led by 10 points in the first half before the Raiders rallied to lead by three points in the third quarter. The last coming at 28-25 following a basket Trigg Rodgers.
From there, Harding Academy clamped down defensively and went on a 13-2 run to take a 38-30 lead with 5:08 left in the game.
Harding Academy’s Wyatt Simmons started the run by making 1 of 2 free throws. Landon Koch then scored on a putback. Riverview’s Tadrian Baker interrupted the run by scoring a basket. Harding Academy’s Sikan Akpanudo hit a jumper at the third-quarter buzzer to tie the game at 30-30.
Jackson Fox restarted the run with a steal and layup. Kyle Ferrie followed with a 3-pointer. Akpanudo hit one of his own to give the Wildcats a 38-30 lead with 5:08 left.
Riverview’s Oquieah Earl hit a short jumper to make the score 38-32. Fox then hit two free throws to push the lead back to eight points at 40-32.
Riverview got to within five at 40-35 following a basket by Baker with 1:24 left. That would be the Raiders’ final points the Wildcats scored the game’s final four points.
“Sikan had a really big putback at the end of the third quarter, and Jackson runs through a pass on the first possession of the fourth quarter to put us up two,” Harding Academy coach Trey Jameson said. “We talked about at the end of the third quarter that we were going to have to win with our defense. I thought our defense was outstanding in the fourth quarter. I thought it was really good the whole game. We blocked out well. They [Riverview] are so athletic and can get to the rim. We did a good job of trying our best to contain them.”
Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said the game was a tough loss for his team.
“I thought our guys played extremely hard,” Pettis said. “We struggled scoring, big time. We shot 3 for 14 from the free throw line. It’s hard to win like that.
“We play them again on Tuesday. We’ll make some adjustments and be ready.”
Ferrie led Harding Academy with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Jackson Fox had 11 points and 5 rebounds. Levi Mercer had 6 points and 6 rebounds. Kade Smith had 5. Koch had 2 points. Simmons had 1.
Earl led Riverview with 12 points and 9 rebounds. Cunningham had 8 points. Baker scored 6. Rodgers had 5. R.J. McCall scored 4.
The win was only the third for the defending Class 3A state champions against four defeats. The previous wins came against Newport and Friendship Aspire Academy from Pine Bluff. The win over Riverview did even the Wildcats’ 3A-2 conference record at 2-2. The game was also Harding Academy’s first game in 16 days.
“It was a big win,” Jameson said. “It helps us get back on the right track. We’ve sat around for 2 1/2 weeks. It’s hard after a loss where you didn’t play very well to sit around and just think about it. I hope we’ve kind of seen our formula of what it’s going to take to be successful. I hope it propels us down the road.”
