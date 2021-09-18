For the first time this football season Harding Academy football team was not boarding the bus for a road trip.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said that it will be a nice change to be able to play at home.
Getting over the nerves of being in front of the home crowd during the first quarter, Harding Academy was able to get the victory over a stubborn Camden Harmony Grove 59-18, for the third win of the season and the first victory at home.
The big play game happened in the first offensive series of the second half.
Harmony Grove deferred the coin toss to the second half and elect to start with the ball in the second half of the game.
The defense for the Wildcats forced the Hornets offense to punt the ball way deep in the Hornets territory.
Harding Academy defensive lineman Sam Butterfield found the gap at the line of scrimmage and he was in the backfield. He stretched out his hand and swatted the ball down onto the ground in the end zone. Butterfield covered the ball for the Wildcats for the touchdown.
“We came into halftime and we needed to make some adjustments,” Evans said. “Sam [Butterfield] block punt and recovery down there for a touchdown really set the tone deep in their territory.”
The Harmony Grove offense was able to apply pressure on the Wildcats defense by there quarterback Caleb Johnson who understand the art of at reaching out a play.
Harmony Grove coach Ernie Horstkamp said that his quarterback is talented football player and is not afraid to extend the offense.
“He has got a knack in keeping the play alive, “ Horstkamp said. “He has good instincts for people being around him. He obviously has a lot of athletic ability. He made some people miss when he scored that touchdown right before halftime. I thought it was going to get us back into the game.”
Evans said last week that it would nice to stay at home and to be able to play in front of friends and family.
