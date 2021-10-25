Harding Academy coach Neil Evans took advantage of the bye week to work with the Wildcats’ defense and get his football team healthy by letting those nagging injuries and bruises heal on his players.
Harding Academy was ready to go back to work under the bright lights of First Security Stadium Friday night against Melbourne High School. A conference game that would determine the destiny for either football team for the rest of the 2021 football season.
Harding Academy forced two turnovers created by the defense, the offense would scored 20 points in the second quarter and then Evans and the Wildcats football fans would witness a new and confident defense that would frustrate and defeat Melbourne High School 40-16, and now, the 6-2 (3-0) Wildcats sit on top of the 3A-2 Conference with two games remaining on the schedule.
In the first quarter, Harding Academy’s offense was slow-moving to find the rhythm, the penalties did not help the Wildcats obtain the pace of the game. Junior quarterback Kade Smith kept working with the offensive game plan allowing the offense to settle down and allowing the offensive line to play their best game of the season.
Smith finished the game throwing for 329 yards and completing 76 percent of his passes against the Bearkatz. Junior wide receiver Landon Koch was Smith’s favorite target, he finished the game with nine catches for 157 yards and three touchdowns.
“He has been great all year, he does so many things well in practice and he is such a great teammate,” Evans said about Koch. “The things that show up here on the field are things that we see in practice. All the good things coming his way are the reflection of how hard he works and he is a dynamic player.”
The offensive line for the Wildcats created a wall of red jerseys at the line of scrimmage giving Smith plenty of time to look for and find Koch and the rest of the receivers. The red wall of offense also showed toughness when Evans called a running play which gave the Wildcats offense a balance look.
Harding Academy senior running back Andrew Miller did not have any trouble getting to the edge of the line or in between the tackles, he followed the offensive line into the right gap because of the offense line’s ability to seal off the defense rush of the Bearkatz.
Miller rushed the ball 18 times for 148 yards, caught two passes for 23 yards and scored two touchdowns his first touchdown of the game was the result of a sprint of 47 yards.
In the second quarter, Miller took the handoff from Smith, he started with a convoy around the left side of the line of scrimmage. Miller made two moves and with a great stiff arm, moved to his right and sprinted 47-yards untouched for the touchdown.
Evans said after the game that his offensive line performed really well against a good defensive scheme.
“They really played well and they might have played their best game of the season,” Evans said. “Look at what they did against the defensive front, not just the four down but their linebackers, that is a big win and really good offensive production against a really good defense.”
The defensive game plan for the Wildcats was to apply pressure across the line of scrimmage and contain the Bearkatz quarterback Tray Wren and create confusion in the Melbourne’s backfield and get them into becoming a one dimensional offense.
Wren came into the game completing 60 percent of his passes for 981 yards but he also knows when to pull the ball back down and extend the play by running with the football. Wren leads Melbourne’s rushing game, he was averaging 8 yards a carry for 647 yards.
Harding Academy defense only allowed just 92 yards of rushing offense, Wren was able to run for 59 yards on 20 carries. The defense for the Wildcats was led by senior linebacker Eli Wallis and junior defensive end Levi Mercer both finished with nine tackles
Senior defensive back Ryan Mcgaha recovered a fumble that stopped a potential scoring drive and he also stepped in front of a Wren’s pass for an interception both turnovers produced offensive touchdowns for the Wildcats.
Melbourne High School football coach Casey Moreland believed that his team left points on the field in the first half and when they went into the locker room at the half, he believed that his team could make some adjustments and they would be ready in the second half.
At 7:14 in the third quarter, Melbourne was able to get the ball into the end zone, when Wren found senior wide receiver Malachi Cruz splitting the safeties for an 80-yard touchdown pass. Cruz finished the game with eight catches for 177 yards and the one touchdown.
“Cruz is a great receiver for us, he is fast and he runs good routes,” Moreland said. “He is electric when he gets the ball in his hands. The defense took away Carter (Bray) which opened things up for Malachi.”
With just two more games to go in the regular season, Harding Academy will have a chance to win a share or win outright the 3A-2 Conference title by defeating Newport High School Friday night, Oct. 29, at Greyhound Stadium. Newport is currently in second place in the conference just one game behind the Wildcats.
Evans said this is a good Newport football team that will be in front of the Wildcats, he also said that the Greyhounds will test the Wildcats defense. He described the entire Greyhounds squad as a typical Newport team.
“They have dynamic playmakers everywhere,” Evans said. “They will be really fast and physical on defense, just like they have always been before. I am expecting it to be a good ballgame.”
