The Harding Academy Wildcats used a balanced attack in a 38-7 win over Riverview on Friday night at Raider Stadium.
The Wildcats rushed for 178 yards and passed for 165 yards as they improved to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in 3A-2 play.
“It took all of us,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “I’m so proud of our offensive line. I think that maybe this was our best game. I thought we ran the ball very effectively. Hat’s off to Coach [Will] Francis for constantly calling running plays and getting us in a rhythm. They [Riverview] did a good job of scheming us up. They’ve done a good job on defense all year.
“It was just a really good game for us to be a part of.”
Harding led 6-0 after one quarter and 35-0 at halftime.
Harding Academy’s Andrew Miller scored four touchdowns — three on the ground and one in the air — to lead the Wildcats. He scored on runs of 10, 4, 2 and 31 yards. He caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Landon Koch. Miller finished with 102 yards rushing on 12 carries.
Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith scored the other touchdown and a two-point conversion. His touchdown came on a run of 10 yards.
Harding Academy kicker Kyle Ferrie made 3 of 4 extra point attempts and kicked a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Riverview’s only touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Koby Teeter with 5:38 left in the game. Eric Brown kicked the extra point.
Teeter led Riverview with 30 yards rushing on nine carries.
Riverview coach Chris Keylon said he was proud of his team’s effort, especially in the second half.
“I told them at halftime to come out and keep fighting,” he said. “That’s what we did.”
Harding Academy is idle next week. Riverview travels to Melbourne next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.