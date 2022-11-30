The semifinal round of the Class 4A State Football Playoffs is 4A-7 Conference heavy, but Harding Academy stands out as the only team outside that conference to make the field of four heading into this Friday's games. The Wildcats' matchup with Arkadelphia at First Security Stadium will also be a final battle of unbeatens with both teams coming in with perfect 11-0 records.
The Wildcats escaped with their playoff lives in a hard fought 29-20 victory over a tough McGehee team last Friday while the Badgers easily handled Rivercrest in a 48-13 rout to advance to the semis.
“They're pretty elite for our classification,” Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. “They are good on both sides of the ball and special teams. They are a complete team – they have the athletes to go with the scheme. They play with a lot of confidence as they should. Those seniors have won a lot of games, they've played in big-time games. When three of the four semis left are from their league, I think that speaks to the competition they've played this year and how good they are.”
Nashville and Malvern will duke it out in the other 4A semifinal game on Friday. The Leopards and Malvern finished second and third respectively behind the Badgers during the 4A-7 Conference season, causing many to pause and imagine if the brackets had been staggered different to allow Harding Academy and Arkadelphia the potential to meet in the title game.
“Sometimes that happens with the way the bracket comes out,” Evans said. “I think we would have both rather played each other in the finals. I don't think any of us are dwelling on that. I can't speak for them, but this has happened in the past. In 2019, we played Prescott, and they felt like they had a good enough team to play in the finals, and I agree. So this is not new to anybody, it just happens sometimes.”
Part of Harding Academy's challenge last week against McGehee was playing with a few players who were still recovering from the physical play from the second-round playoff win over Dewitt a week prior. But Evans said there will be no one out for injury when his team takes to the field on Friday for what is anticipated to be a closely-contested matchup to determine who will be the favored team next week at War-Memorial Stadium.
“We're expecting everybody to play,” Evans said. “We just went into that game banged up, and a bunch of guys played banged up. I imagine we will be a little less banged going in to this Friday than we were last Friday.”
If there is one advantage either way, it could be the fact that Harding Academy will be playing at home, where the Wildcats enjoy strong fan support. Evans said while school and community support always helps, it will only go so far against an opponent as tough as Arkadelphia.
“I think a lot of that fades away once the ball is kicked off,” Evans said. “Especially with it being on turf. They are used to playing on turf. I do think it's an advantage, but to what extent, I'm not exactly sure.”
