Citty

Harding Academy place holder Jack Citty runs in a botched extra-point snap for two points during last week's 29-20 victory over McGehee in the quarterfinal round of the 4A playoffs.

 Al Fowler | special to the Daily Citizen

The semifinal round of the Class 4A State Football Playoffs is 4A-7 Conference heavy, but Harding Academy stands out as the only team outside that conference to make the field of four heading into this Friday's games. The Wildcats' matchup with Arkadelphia at First Security Stadium will also be a final battle of unbeatens with both teams coming in with perfect 11-0 records.

The Wildcats escaped with their playoff lives in a hard fought 29-20 victory over a tough McGehee team last Friday while the Badgers easily handled Rivercrest in a 48-13 rout to advance to the semis.

