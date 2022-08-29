Anyone who for whatever reason may have been concerned with Harding Academy’s potential to generate offensive yards and points can now rest easy as the Wildcats ran all over Valley View in a 51-35 victory on Friday.
The Wildcats (1-0) scored on their first six drives and had 531 yards of total offense.
“We were in a rhythm offensively all night,” Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. “Defensively, I thought we played well. Some of their drives were kept alive with pass-interference penalties. I was very pleased overall with our special teams. Also, we had one bad snap on a missed extra point. The only turnover we had was on a quarterback-running back exchange, so I was pleased with that. I thought we tackled well. Tackling and ball security are always things you worry about, and I thought we did well. I’m certainly pleased with Owen Miller’s performance to come out as a sophomore against a top-10 5A opponent and do what he did. It’s nothing short of incredible.”
Miller’s numbers were staggering as the sophomore quarterback went 27 of 31 for 394 yards, 4 touchdowns with one interception in his first varsity start. Junior receiver Kyler Hoover was his biggest target as Hoover pulled down 10 receptions for 162 yards, and also scored on a 5-yard touchdown run.
Senior receiver Landon Koch had 8 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, and also completed a 55-yard pass. Sophomore receiver Endy McGalliard had eight receptions for 115 yards and 3 touchdowns while senior running back Heath Griffin carried 20 times for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns and also had 2 catches for 25 yards.
Defensively, senior defensive end Levi Mercer led the way with 12 tackles, including 2 QB sacks and a total of 4 tackles-for-loss for a combined negative 26 yards. Junior linebacker Alex Jones finished with 9 tackles.
The opening-week victory over Valley View avenged one of the two losses Harding Academy suffered last season.
“I think it gives our guys confidence,” Evans said. “To know we have a football team that is capable of competing at a high level. I think it solidifies to our young guys that they can compete. I think those are the two biggest takeaways.”
The Wildcats will be back on the road again this week when they play at Harmony Grove on Friday.
