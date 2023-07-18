It was essentially a weekend full of home games for Harding Academy during the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats made the winner's bracket through Friday pool play, but had to overcome an early loss on Saturday and make their way back through the bottom side of the bracket to eventually finish sixth.
Harding Academy started the tournament Friday with a 20-6 win over local rival Bald Knob before beating Quitman and Jonesboro. The Wildcats then took losses to Conway and Marion, setting themselves up to be the No. 7 seed in the championship bracket on Saturday.
Saturday started with a 29-7 loss to Camden Fairview, sending them to the lower half of the bracket. The Wildcats responded with a 23-19 victory over Stewart's Creek and a 21-7 victory over Sheridan to reach the semifinals before falling to eventual fourth-place finisher Maumelle.
“It was a really good showing,” Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. “Especially in light of the fact that at one point, we had four offensive starters down or not with us. For us to be able to finish the day like we did, we really kind of got on a run there at the end, which I think was a huge positive. If there's another silver lining it was maybe our defense. I thought they played exceptionally well. 7-on-7 is set up for the offense to have a ton of success, so I think anytime you play well defensively, it's a pretty good sign you're going to do well on Friday nights.”
A primary focus of 7-on-7 football is the performance of a team's quarterback. Incoming junior Owen Miller, who helped lead the Wildcats to the 4A state title game last year as a sophomore, has looked solid over the summer in camps and tournaments. The 7-on-7 format does not require scrambling or play extending, which quickly became a calling card for Miller in 2022. Evans said he was happy with Miller's performance over the weekend, especially considering a number of his primary receivers were not on the field.
“It's a little bit skewed,” Evans said. “He didn't have every single weapon to throw to. That throws some things off. I think as 7-on-7 continues to unfold, it becomes its own game. Yeah, there's some carryover to Friday nights, but a lot of times, you loose some of the things you would plan to do on a Friday night. It becomes a lot more what I call recess. You're throwing to match-ups, you're throwing to guys rather than reading a progression.”
This weekend marked the first year for a 7-on-7 tournament at Harding in over eight years. Both days featured a number of competitive games and good crowds. The tournament also moved very efficiently between two of the fields set up on the main stadium grounds and two fields in the Huckabe Field House. The final came down to Conway and Bryant, with the Wampus Cats taking it all in a 19-13 thriller. Conway went undefeated throughout the tournament. The Hornets' only two losses of the tourney were both to Conway.
“It was a huge success,” Evans said. “Lots of teams, lots of spectators, was really well represented by some household names in Arkansas. I don't know if it could have gone any better our first year. Of course, having the indoor facility added a neat environment. It made it very easy to go back and forth between games. We're hoping to turn this into a premier event, not just in the state, but in the Southeast.
“(The title game) was very close. We got to do it in the indoor part, so everybody left was kind of packed in there tight. Just having the fans around, it created a really neat environment for the day to end. To have two of the premier 7A programs play against each other in that setting created some good storylines as we get ready to head into the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.