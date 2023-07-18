It was essentially a weekend full of home games for Harding Academy during the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament on Friday and Saturday. The Wildcats made the winner's bracket through Friday pool play, but had to overcome an early loss on Saturday and make their way back through the bottom side of the bracket to eventually finish sixth.

Harding Academy started the tournament Friday with a 20-6 win over local rival Bald Knob before beating Quitman and Jonesboro. The Wildcats then took losses to Conway and Marion, setting themselves up to be the No. 7 seed in the championship bracket on Saturday.

