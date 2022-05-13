HARRISON — Harding Academy extended their 23-game winning streak with a 10-0 no-hit shutout against Booneville to open up the Class 3A state tournament Thursday.
Harding Academy coach Shane Fullerton said that the Wildcats came into the game with a clear idea of what they needed to do to keep playing baseball and that it all starts with a plan.
The plan against Booneville was to dominate the strike zone, play defense and be patient at the plate. Harding Academy stuck with the plan and Fullerton said even the pop flies off of the bat were on the barrel of the bat and on time.
Starting pitcher senior Gavin Alveti worked for the complete game win against the Bearcats, striking out seven, issuing no walks, and Fullerton said that Alveti had a great outing for the Wildcats.
The second part of the plan was to play defense. Sophomore shortstop Kyler Hoover showed the morning crowd that he could flash the leather from his glove. In the first inning when he knocked down what appeared to be a single for Booneville starting catcher Rylen Rey.
Hoover extended his glove and was able to knock the ball down and he was able to get the ball to second baseman Levi Lang in time for the force out of Brooks Herrera.
The third part of the plan being patient at the plate. Hoover was extra patient in the fourth inning when he got a fastball from Herrera and was able to lift the ball in the warm morning air of the Ozark Mountain and the baseball carried all the way into center field, for a run-scoring triple.
Freshman catcher Issac Baker had a multiple hit game, and he scored two runs for the Wildcats, but Fullerton said that Baker’s contribution behind the plate and in the batter’s box is a tribute to Baker continuing to learn how to play the game of baseball.
“Issac is both talented and tough. He is also a quiet leader,” Fullerton said about his catcher. “We told him at the beginning of the season that his job is to catch Alveti. Issac has gone far beyond that he has not only learned to catch Gavin and keep the ball from going to the backstop of what we were facing. He has become the freshman master at receiving and taking borderline pitches and framing them to present them as strikes to the umpire.”
In the fifth inning, the Wildcats sent eight batters to the plate, scored five runs including Harding Academy left fielder junior Dan Henley chased Herrera from the game.
With two runners on the bases, Henley saw a pitch that spun on the outside portion of the plate. Henley went with the pitch and placed a line drive perfectly over the bag at first base and the ball was fair and then rolled away from right fielder Dunn Daniel. Scoring from second base Harding Academy senior center fielder Chris Anderson and senior third baseman Cooper Welch.
“Dan’s contribution to our team is one that sometimes goes unnoticed but never goes unnoticed by his coaches or by his teammates,” Fullerton said. “He is a rock of consistency in his approach for us during practice and games. That consistency led him to base hits and productive at bats, he is a pillar of our team.”
The offense for the Wildcats scattered 10 hits against Herrera, who worked 4 1/3 innings, he was not able to strike out a batter, walked one and hit three batters.
Booneville coach Arron Comms said that his team was beaten by a very good baseball team and that the Bearcats could not hit the ball.
Harding Academy also beat Central Arkansas Christian 10-0 on Friday, advancing to the state semifinals Saturday at noon.
Paris 8, Rose Bud 6
Rose Bud sent 12 batters to the plate, scored six runs in the third inning against Paris to take a 6-1 lead in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament Thursday.
Paris battled back in the late innings and tied the score at 6-6 in the fifth inning and was able to score two more runs in the sixth inning to complete the comeback and defeat the Rambler 8-6, finishing the season for Rose Bud with an overall record of 19-10 for the season.
Rose Bud started freshman pitcher Russ Martin. He threw 110 pitches in five innings, striking out nine Eagles, walking three before he was replaced by Jared Wray in the sixth inning.
Early in the game, Martin had command of his pitches and was able to grasp the strike zone but late in the game his fastball lost not all of the velocity but the movement was not crisp. There was no tail on his fastball, his breaking pitch was coming in short and his change up started to catch too much of the middle of the plate.
At the plate Martin helped himself out with two hits, which included a double in the third inning that scored three runs for the Ramblers. Second baseman Zack Rodgers had two hits scored one run and knocked in one run
Rose Bud was able to chase the Eagles starting pitcher Cooper Haley after he had faced three batters in the third inning.
Duke Walker came into the game and was able to stop the Rambler’s rally in the third but then he gained confidence, found the strike zone and was able to keep Rose Bud batters off balance. Walker was able to work four innings for the Eagles, he struck out nine batters, three hits and walked two batters.
“We ran out of steam,” Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper said. “I thought that after we scored six runs that we were in pretty good shape.”
Elkins 11, Pangburn 0
Elkins scored seven runs in the third inning and defeated Pangburn 11-0, ending the Tigers season with an overall record of 16-9 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
Pangburn received the bid to the tournament after winning third-place with a win against Rose Bud at the Walnut Ridge Regional. With an opportunity facing the runner up of the 3A1 District the Tigers were to face Elkins with an overall record of 20-8, with a 3A-1 conference record of 6-2 two games behind the conference leader Paris.
In the first inning Pangburn put two runners on base but the offense for the Tigers could not produce that elusive well-timed hit. The offense never found the rythym they would need at the plate after Elks senior starting pitcher Noah Terry found his command of his fastball.
Terry was able to complete the game by only allowing one hit, striking out two, including junior Brison Hutchings to end the game.
In the third inning, the big hit came from Elkins junior catcher Kayson Drummond who caught up with senior starting pitcher Braxton Butler fastball and drove the ball deep to left center field and the ball hit off of the wall allowing a triple and three RBIs for Drummond.
Butler worked two innings plus four batters in the third before Pangburn coach Caleb Crisp had to take his starter out of the ball game and called on freshman relief pitcher Cade Rolland to keep the Tigers close and closed the door on the Elks.
Elkins batters scattered eight hits, took advantage of five walks while only striking out twice against the Tigers.
Crisp said after the game that the Tigers have fought against the odds this entire season but as a team they just never quit.
“I am proud of these kids. We fought the whole season,” Crisp said. “They accomplish more than what a lot of people thought. We learn from it and we will learn from this but obviously we expected something different but we will just move forward and I am just proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.