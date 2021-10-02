Harding Academy opened the 3A-2 Conference at home inside First Security Stadium against Mountain View High School.
With an improved Harding Academy defense, the Wildcats celebrated homecoming by defeating the Yellow Jackets 38-0, for the first conference win.
During the week of practice Harding Academy defense worked on techniques that would help them execute the defensive game plan.
The defense surrounded the ball, they filled the running gaps and disrupt the timing of Mountain View senior quarterback Elijah Carlton.
The tenacity of Harding Academy defense controlled the line of scrimmage with speed and improved tackling technique against Mountain View offense. They were able to get to the ball, surrounded the ball and controlled the line of scrimmage.
The confusion created by the defensive line forced Carlton into rushing his throws and making mistakes trying to run against the Wildcats.
The play of the defense allowed Harding Academy offense to take advantage of the mistakes and put touchdowns on the scoreboard.
“I was proud of them, obviously we were worried about their quarterback, a dangerous player and he has played well up to this point,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “Their offense use a great deal of misdirection. Yeah I am pleased with our defense.”
Evans said that a mobile quarterback is one of the hardest players to defend. The ability of the defense to keep Carlton looking for a escape was satisfying.
In the second quarter, the defensive line control of the line of scrimmage that helped produce an interception by Wildcats senior strong safety Adam Chism that set up a scoring run of 54 yards by Wildcats senior running back Andrew Miller.
Mountain View defense could not contain Miller as he was able to see the development of the play as he was able to cut back and run got big gains.
“He is a complete back. He does a great job of understanding when to force the issue, when to punch it through or set up his blocks and be patient,” Evans said about Miller. “He is a talented kid and done some nice things. He does a good job at being patient and letting the game come to him.”
Mountain View coach Michael Gray joined his team for the long walk across the fields to get back to the locker room.
“It is a long walk to the locker room before we board the bus for home.” Gray said. “There is nothing to say.”
Next week the Wildcats will take the short bus ride across town to the home of Riverview High School to face the much improved Raiders. The game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
