The Harding Academy Wildcats football team has one game left.
Harding Academy, the two-time defending Class 3A state champions, will play the Prescott Curly Wolves at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.
The 2020 state title was Harding Academy’s eighth one. During their illustrious history, the Wildcats have never won three in a row.
Harding Academy, which will be the visiting team Saturday, is on the precipice of something special. And they are a fun team to watch.
Senior running back Andrew Miller is dynamite on the field. He can make moves that will make a lot of NFL running backs jealous. He’s rushed for 1,557 yards on only 170 carries — an average of 9.2 yards per attempt. He has scored a team-high 28 touchdowns.
Miller is no slouch catching the ball out of the backfield. He is fourth on the team in receptions with 31 for 500 yards and another 7 scores.
There’s been no drop-off at quarterback this year.
Junior quarterback Kade Smith had big shoes to fill, replacing starter Caden Sipe, who threw for 3,109 yards and 32 touchdowns with only 5 interceptions. Sipe also rushed for 485 yards and 9 scores.
Through 14 games, Smith has throws for 2,657 yards and 24 touchdowns with only 5 picks. He’s also rushed for 462 yards and 15 touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, several have made plays in games all year. Whether it’s Ryan McGaha, Sikan Akpanudo, Cooper Welch, Levi Mercer or Eli Wallis, you know that someone is going to step up and make a difference.
The Curly Wolves enter the game with a perfect 14-0 record. They are led by junior quarterback Carston Pool.
Pool has thrown for 2,636 yards and 30 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He’s only rushed for 53 yards on 44 carries with 2 touchdowns.
One of the best running backs in the state is senior Jaylen Hopson, who rushed for 1,870 yards and 30 touchdowns. However, he was lost with a season-ending injury against Newport in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Whatever happens this Saturday, nothing can be taken away from the Wildcats and the run they’ve been on for three seasons. This group of seniors have never ended their season anywhere but War Memorial Stadium. And I wouldn’t be surprised if they weren’t hosting another championship trophy around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
