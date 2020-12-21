The unsung heroes of the Harding Academy Wildcats’ 3A state championship run was the offensive line that made its presence felt all season long.
Championships are won in the trenches. Whoever wins the line of scrimmage usually has the advantage on the scoreboard.
Harding Academy’s offensive line was a big reason for its success in running the ball as well as the Wildcats did all season long. The gaps that the offensive line gave the running backs resulted in multiple 30-plus-yard runs that the backs and quarterback Caden Sipe had this season.
Andrew Miller finished with more than 1,200 yards rushing.
“We have the best O-line in 3A,” Miller said. “They make the biggest holes for me to run through.”
For a 3A school, the offensive line for the Wildcats – left tackle Chase Brown, left guard Jacob Breezeel, center Elijah Swindle, right guard Foster Shipman and right tackle Adam Fager – was big. The players they had on the line were not what was normally on a roster for a 3A school and it showed throughout the season, including the championship game Saturday night against the McGehee Owls.
Harding Academy’s offense help the team put up a modern-era record for points with 71, and the second-most all time. It paved the way for the Wildcats to total more than 600 yards of offense, including 430 yards passing and a state championship record eight touchdown passes by senior quarterback Caden Sipe.
Sipe was named the championship game MVP, but named his offensive line among those who deserved the credit.
The offensive line in the championship game protected Sipe all night, allowing him to also rush for more than 100 yards and a touchdown.
The pocket around Sipe was clean and the run game for the Wildcats was established early thanks to the offensive line, allowing for big play-action passes.
The players up front were a vital part to the historic back-to-back championship seasons. Without them, the season could have very well looked much different.
