Tradition is just a way of life at Harding Academy. While some programs hope to have a good season, hope to win a conference title and hope to make the playoffs, the Wildcats expect it.
But it is not past accomplishments which drive the high levels of expectations for head coach Neil Evans, it’s the work currently going on at the practice field and in the weight room. The returning 4A state runners-up are not a group content to rest on their laurels, as proven by a busy summer full of team camps and 7-on-7 events.
The Wildcats return good numbers once again for the 2023 season, with several proven upperclassmen. That combined with a promising crop of sophomores, and the Wildcats are once again in the 4A championship conversation.
Senior Jack Seager returns as a three-year starter on the offensive line at right tackle. Junior Joshua Luallen has started since his freshman year, along with senior Hayden Page as another returning starter on the O line. Junior Xander Province will start at left tackle after starting in select games last season, making sophomore Josiah Swindle the only true first-time starter on the offensive line at 6-2, 270 lbs. Evans said Swindle had the best offseason of anyone on the roster.
Junior Owen Miller returns to lead the offense at quarterback after a breakout season as a sophomore. There were unknowns about Miller heading into 2022 as he was essentially a last-minute replacement for baseball star Kade Smith, but his performance throughout the season quickly silenced any potential naysayers.
“I think one of the things that stood out for us in camp is his top-end speed,” Evans said. “He was fast last year, but he has really looked fast in spots. Not just necessarily in his escaping ability, but his elusiveness, getting out of pocket. When he takes off and gets into the open field, he really looks fast. A lot of that has to do with his strength. He’s had a full varsity-level offseason, and he’s a year older. Both of those things certainly contribute to that.”
Junior running back Isaac Baker is one of the most fundamentally sound of all the skill players for the Wildcats, and will be a factor in both the running and passing game.
The receiver spots are as vital to Harding Academy’s style of play as anything, and it’s the one area of offense where Evans has concerns. His four starters are solid, but it’s the depth behind them which raises question marks.
Junior Endy McGalliard also had a breakout season as a sophomore but has had to fight the injury bug throughout the summer. Third-year starting senior Kyler Hoover is coming off a tremendous spring in which he won MVP of the state baseball championship game. Senior Jack Citty moves over from offense to defense in his final year of football at the high-school level. Citty was consistently one of the fastest runners through summer practices. Fellow senior Luv Patel will start at outside receiver, and is the only member of the receiver corps who does not have prior starting experience. Patel’s performance through 7-on-7 and team camps impressed Evans to the point where he said there was no question as to his ability to perform.
There are five players in the rotation on the defensive line, starting with junior Kaynan Harris at defensive end. Harris move from the O line to defense this year. Sam Swindle returns for a third season after recovering from a torn ACL early last season. Brody Myers served as Swindle’s replacement last year, and his performance earned him his own spot on the D line for this season at defensive end. Sophomore Jack Roberts, perhaps the strongest Wildcat weight room wise, and senior Joseph Wooten have an ongoing battle for the final spot on the line. Senior Josiah Joneshill is a late addition as he has never been out for football prior to this year, and will also be a contributor on the defensive line.
Senior Wyatt Simmons (6-3, 220) is physically imposing on the football field, and returns to lead the linebackers this season. The outside linebacker spots also have the most depth of any area for Harding Academy with Zane Green, Cam Hoover, Cole Griffin and Trenton Hall. Griffin and Hall will both get the starting nods.
The secondary does not have the same experience and depth as the line or the middle, with Jones as the only returning starter in the backfield at free safety. Senior Remington Anderson will make his first start at cornerback this season, and is another first-year player. Sophomore Cam Pryor will start at safety, and is the backup to Miller at QB. Luke Hewitt was undersized prior to the summer, but has grown in both size and abilities to earn the other starting spot at cornerback, and also possesses a high football IQ.
On special teams, Myers will be deep snapper and Citty will once again serve as holder while Griffin Thomas will handle place-kicking duties, replacing departed D1 kicker Kyle Ferrie.
Last year, Malvern played spoiler to what would have been the ultimate dream season for Harding Academy with a title-game performance which frankly shocked sports fans across the state. The fodder regarding a rematch this November is strong, but Evans said a chip-on-your-shoulder mentality is not the angle he wants for his guys.
“I think it does a handful of things,” Evans said. “When you lose in the finals, and lose handily, I think it is very good for us. I know it’s been good for me, and good for our staff to look inside and go, okay, we’ve proven that we can compete, what happened here? Here’s the deal, when the ball is teed up, nobody has a chip on their shoulder.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.