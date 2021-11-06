The second season is over for the Harding Academy Wildcats.
Harding Academy ended the conference and regular season with a 45-0 win over the Salem Greyhounds on Friday night at First Security Stadium in Searcy. The Wildcats are now 8-2 on the season.
Harding Academy running back Andrew Miller had his best game of the season. The senior had 212 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 11 carries. His longest run was 73 yards.
“Wow. Our offensive line probably played their best game all year,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said. “But what he [Miller] did was really special. That’s the guy we saw all last year. We saw him this year too. I’m not taking anything away from him. What he did tonight is what we saw going down the stretch in the playoffs last year. It was really cool to see him probably play his best game, and he’s had some good ones. But tonight was tremendous. I’m just really proud of him.”
Harding Academy took a 7-0 lead early in the game on a long run by Miller.
Miller followed that up with his 73-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left in the first quarter to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead.
Miller’s third score came on a 31-yard run with 9:57 left in the first half, giving the Wildcats a 21-0.
Miller’s fourth touchdown came on a 21-yard run with 11:23 left in the third quarter.
After a Salem punt, Harding Academy got the ball at its own 48. Three plays later, Miller, taking a direct snap, scored on a 14-yard run with 9:28 left in the third quarter to make the score 35-0.
Harding Academy scored 10 more points. Kicker Kyle Ferrie, who made six extra points, nailed a 20-yard field goal with 5:40 left in the third quarter. Freshman Trenton Hall then scored on a 2-yard run with 9:31 left in the game.
Harding Academy quarterback Kade Smith completed 7 of 10 passes for 64 yards. Freshman quarterback Owen Miller completed 6 of 7 passes for 56 yards.
In addition to his 212 yards rushing, Miller caught two passes for 43 yards. Wyatt Simmons and Kyler Hoover each caught two passes.
Kennedy Rush, Cooper Welch and Levi Mercer led Harding Academy with five tackles each. Sikan Akpanudo had two interceptions for the Wildcats.
Harding Academy will open defense of its back-to-back state championships next Friday against West Fork at First Security Stadium.
“We’re a little banged up right now,” Evans said. “It’s nothing severe, but we’ve got to get back healthy. We’re ready to roll. We’ve got a veteran group of seniors. We’ve got good depth. We’re in a good place mentally. We’re ready to roll.”
