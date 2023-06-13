It is officially 7-on-7 season for the Harding Academy Wildcats as they continue with summer football sessions. The Wildcats attended the Auburn 7-on-7 football camp last week and had a successful run, going 5-1 with a loss to Greater Atlanta Christian in the quarterfinal round. The Wildcats lost by one score which occurred late in the game.
“We were really pleased with that,” Wildcats coach Neil Evans said. “We did not play them all, but there were 23 Power 5 offers represented at this camp, 16 of them with Auburn offers. We were there against some elite competition.”
Aside from the 7-on-7 play, Evans and staff have also utilized early summer practices to add new wrinkles, particularly on defense.
“The biggest thing right now is, defensively, we've revamped some things on that side of the ball,” Evans said. “We're in the process of getting that installed. Days right now are at a premium defensively right now just because of the new stuff we are doing.”
In terms of personnel, Evans said incoming junior receiver Endy McGalliard has shown much growth during the early summer. McGalliard started last season as a sophomore and was consistent through the regular season before really stepping up during the early postseason with big performances against DeWitt and McGehee. Evans also noted the performances of sophomore cornerback Remington Anderson and Luke Hewett, and also said he expects to get some underclassmen help on the offensive line.
“I think there are a couple of new faces on our O line who have looked really good,” Evans said. “Josiah Swindle being one of them – he's a sophomore this year, so he has looked really good at guard, and then on the defensive line, Jack Roberts, also a sophomore, has also looked exceptional.”
After next week, the Arkansas Activities Association dead period will cease operations for all football teams through the first week of July. Following the dead period, the plan is for the Wildcats to pick back up with their 7-on-7 program, including the return of an old local favorite in their own Sonic Air-Raid 7-on-7 tournament which will be held at First Security Stadium on July 14-15. So far, 28 teams across four states will be represented at the tournament, including Searcy High School.
The annual summer tournament was among the most popular in Central Arkansas during the late 2000's and early teens, but ceased operations when Evans took over the program due to his desire to put all of his focus on the Wildcats program. Now that he has numerous successful seasons under his belt and a summer program which seems to operate at a near-flawless level, the head Wildcat decided it was time to bring back the perennial favorite.
“I got out of it really just to try and create some headspace for me,” Evans said. “I wanted to be freed up just to be able to be a part of other things I thought were more important at that time. I had to eliminate something, and that just happened to be that. Now, enough stuff is established and in place that we are in a great spot.”
There is little chance of Harding Academy and Searcy ever facing off in a Friday-night football game during the fall, which always made the possibility of the two teams facing off at the Air-Raid tournament such an interesting novelty. The Lions, under second-year coach Zak Clark, have also been busy with a 7-on-7 schedule of their own through the early summer.
Evans could not commit to any kind of guarantee that match up will occur this July, but seemed as interested as the next person in the concept.
“I have no idea; I haven't even looked at the bracket or know anything about it,” Evans said. “But certainly, that is a possibility. I don't know how that would unfold, but it could happen, and it would be a lot of fun if it did.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.