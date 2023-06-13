It is officially 7-on-7 season for the Harding Academy Wildcats as they continue with summer football sessions. The Wildcats attended the Auburn 7-on-7 football camp last week and had a successful run, going 5-1 with a loss to Greater Atlanta Christian in the quarterfinal round. The Wildcats lost by one score which occurred late in the game.

“We were really pleased with that,” Wildcats coach Neil Evans said. “We did not play them all, but there were 23 Power 5 offers represented at this camp, 16 of them with Auburn offers. We were there against some elite competition.”

