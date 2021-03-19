HOT SPRINGS — Dead in the water, the Harding Academy Wildcats somehow reseized the momentum and outscored the Mayflower Eagles 12-2 over the final four minutes Friday night to win the Class 3A state championship 42-38 inside Bank OZK Arena.
It’s the first basketball state championship for the Wildcats (20-7) since 2013 and the second big state title of the current school year. The Wildcats won the Class 3A football championship back in December, the second straight state title for the football Wildcats.
It looked like it was going to be Harding Academy’s night when the Wildcats got two 3-pointers from Caden Sipe for a 6-0 lead right out of the gate. Mayflower got back within a point but Harding Academy finished the opening stanza with a 9-4 run, getting a tip-in by Ty Dugger right at the horn for a 15-9 lead.
Another tip-in, this one by Carter Neal, gave the Wildcats a 17-9 advantage just over a minute into the second quarter. But Harding Academy began to struggle from the floor at that point.
A 3-pointer by Mayflower’s Brandon Patterson cut the gap to 17-13 and a free throw by BJ Gilliam cut it to 17-14. But after not scoring for nearly seven minutes, the Wildcats got a tip-in from Kade Smith for a 19-14 lead at the half.
The Wildcats’ scoring woes continued into the third quarter. However, the Eagles began to take over and the momentum swung their way. Mayflower took its first lead of the game when Brandon Patterson drained a 3-pointer to put the Eagles up 20-19. Mayflower went on to take a 29-23 lead when Sipe scored just the eighth point for the Wildcats in just under two quarters of play.
Mayflower regained its six-point lead early in the fourth then went up nine, 34-25, when Gilliam converted a 3-pointer play with 6:43 remaining. Kyle Ferrie scored Harding Academy’s first bucket of the final stanza and Patterson answered on the other end for another nine-point lead, 36-27, with 4:27 left to play.
That’s when everything started to go Harding Academy’s way again.
Neal, who ended up getting the MVP award, nailed a 3-pointer to cut the gap to 36-30. After a turnover by the Eagles, Sipe converted a layup and after missed free throws by the Eagles, Neal hit a layup to cut the gap down to 36-34 with 2:44 left. After two more missed free throws by the Eagles, Harding Academy got the lead back wen Neal canned a 3-pointer with 2:03 left.
Two free throws by Neal made it 39-36 before Mayflower ended a 3-plus minute scoring drought and cut the gap to 39-38 with 1:13 left.
That ended up being the final points of the game for the Eagles although they had a couple of opportunities. The Eagles had a chance to take the lead but turned the ball over with 20 seconds left. And after Sipe made 1 of 2 free throws for a 40-38 lead, with a chance to tie, the Eagles turned the ball over yet again. This time, Dugger made both free throws to put the game out of reach.
Neal finished with 12 points while Sipe had 11 and Dugger talied 10. Others scoring for Harding Academy were Kade Smith four, Jackson Fox three and Ferrie two.
Gilliam and Patterson each scored 14 to lead Mayflower (26-3).
