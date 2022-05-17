The Harding Academy Wildcats soccer team is looking for one more victory.
Harding Academy, which finished as the Class 3A state runner-up a year ago, will play Lisa Academy West on Friday for this year’s state championship at the Benton Athletic Complex. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
The Jaguars beat Lincoln 4-1 on Monday night in Harrison in a semifinal matchup that was delayed from Saturday because of severe weather.
“I’ll never forget … one of our seniors last year at the end of the championship game looked around and said ‘remember this feeling,’” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said. “I think we all knew right then that we don’t want to feel like this again. We wanted to make sure we came back and won it.”
The Wildcats lost to Green Forest in last year’s title game. They played Green Forest in the semifinals this year, winning 3-0.
“We knew we’d have to go through them a bit earlier, probably on some tired legs,” Hall said. “We conditioned for it the whole year. We find ourselves there again now. We’re determined to not lose.”
Harding Academy enters the game with a 14-0-1 record; Lisa Academy is 11-0-1.
Hall said the Jaguars have a high-powered offense. They average 4.25 goals per game. The Wildcats average 5.2 goals per game. They have given up only 4 goals this season.
“They’ve got a good midfield and a good offense, but I think we have a good defense too,” Hall said. “I like how we match up against them. But there’s always ‘how do they change things up and play a little different.’ They scout us, and we scout them.
“We’ve just got to go out there Friday and take care of business.”
The Wildcats’ defense is led by senior goal keeper Sam Butterfield.
“He made an outstanding save against Green Forest,” Hall said. “He’s made several outstanding saves throughout the season.”
The two center backs for Harding Academy are Kyle Ferrie and Jackson Fox.
“On Saturday, Green Forest didn’t get a ton of chances against us, and I credit that to those two [Fox and Ferrie],” Hall said.
Sikan Akpanudo and Alex Jones play defense in the middle, having returned from last year. Freshman Graham Smith has made plays there too, Hall said.
“Sikan and Alex take care of business and shut things down,” Hall said. “I’m really proud of how those guys defend before our defense has the chance. We take away a lot of balls in the midfield before it even gets back to our defense.”
Up front, Ryan McGaha leads the offense. He has scored 18 goals this season, including 16 in the regular season.
Hall said Lawson Brooks scores well.
“Aaron Chism, who really hasn’t scored a lot, had two of our three goals against Green Forest,” Hall said. “He’s coming on at the right moment.”
Tickets for the finals can be purchased at ahsaa.org/tickets.
