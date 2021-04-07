The Harding Academy Wildcats baseball team picked up two victories this week, beating Atkins 16-1 on Monday and Cave City 8-1 on Tuesday.
In the win over Atkins, Harding Academy scored eight runs in the first, seven in the second and one in the third to end the game after three innings.
Atkins’ lone run came in the top of the second.
Harding Academy’s Jaydn Wilhite scored three times. Scoring twice were Kade Smith, Christopher Anderson, Daniel Henley, Eli Wallis and Caden Pryor.
In the win over Cave City, Harding Academy led 1-0 after one inning. Gavin Alveti doubled and scored on a double by Smith.
The Wildcats scored four times in the second. With two outs, Wallis reached on a fielder’s choice and went to second on a single by Pryor. Wilhite walked to load the bases. Levi Lang followed with a single, driving in Wallis and Pryor. Wilhite and Lang also scored in the inning.
Harding Academy scored a single run in the third. Cooper Welch singled and scored on a single by Pryor.
The Wildcats’ last two runs came in the fourth. Alveti reached on a fielder’s choice and Smith was hit by a pitch. Both scored to give the Wildcats an 8-0 lead.
Cave City’s lone run came in the top of the sixth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.