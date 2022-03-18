Soccer action

Harding Academy’s Kyle Ferrie kicks the ball during the Wildcats’ win over Valley View on Thursday. Ferrie scored on a penalty kick in the second half to give his team a 1-0 win.

 Submitted

Wildcats,

Lady Wildcats

sweep Blazers

The Harding Academy soccer teams both improved to 3-0 with wins over Valley View.

The Lady Wildcats won 2-1. Harding Academy led 1-0 at halftime.

Anna Snow scored both goals on assists by Jama Akpanudo and Abby White.

The boys won 1-0. Kyle Ferrie scored on a penalty kick in the second half.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.