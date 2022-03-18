Wildcats,
Lady Wildcats
sweep Blazers
The Harding Academy soccer teams both improved to 3-0 with wins over Valley View.
The Lady Wildcats won 2-1. Harding Academy led 1-0 at halftime.
Anna Snow scored both goals on assists by Jama Akpanudo and Abby White.
The boys won 1-0. Kyle Ferrie scored on a penalty kick in the second half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.