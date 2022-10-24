Griffin

Harding Academy quarterback Owen Miller fakes a handoff to running back Heath Griffin at First Security Stadium. The Wildcats are on track to win the 4A-2 Conference outright after beating Riverview 44-6 on Friday.

It took a half a quarter, but the Harding Academy offense awoke and thanks to the arm of sophomore quarterback Owen Miller, the Wildcats cruised to a 37-0 halftime lead en route to the 44-6 victory over the Riverview Raiders Friday night at First Security Stadium in Searcy.

The Wildcats improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the 4A-2 Conference, and hold on to their top-2 statewide ranking in 4A football.

