It took a half a quarter, but the Harding Academy offense awoke and thanks to the arm of sophomore quarterback Owen Miller, the Wildcats cruised to a 37-0 halftime lead en route to the 44-6 victory over the Riverview Raiders Friday night at First Security Stadium in Searcy.
The Wildcats improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in the 4A-2 Conference, and hold on to their top-2 statewide ranking in 4A football.
The Wildcats would actually go three and out on their first offensive drive, but Harding Academy's first score actually came on a defensive play as Riverview's Koby Teeter was tackled in the end zone for a safety with 5:09 remaining in the 1st quarter to lead 2-0. Then, 17 seconds later, the Wildcats scored their first touchdown of the game as Miller found a wide open Wyatt Simmons down the middle of the field from 55 yards out. Kyle Ferrie's extra point put the Wildcats up 9-0.
Heath Griffin added a rushing touchdown from 3 yards out with 1:20 to go in the quarter as Harding Academy would end the 1st quarter leading 16-0. In the 2nd quarter, it was the Landon Koch show as the wide receiver would catch not one, but two touchdown passes from Owen Miller, one from 11 yards and the other from 4 yards out.
Miller also threw a touchdown pass to Kyler Hoover from 51 yards out with 11:43 remaining in the 2nd quarter. The Wildcats took the 37-0 lead at halftime, but the highlight of the first half came when Ferrie barely missed a 59-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter. Ferrie, who has already made a number of field goals this season over 50 yards, saw his attempt hit the right upright. Had the attempt been successful, it would've been a state record.
Harding Academy Head Football Coach Neil Evans played non-starters in the second half as the sportsmanship rule was in effect and the clock continuously ran. Koch played the entire second half at quarterback and threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brandt Smith with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.
The Raiders would get on the scoreboard with 11:00 left in the game on a 52- yard touchdown pass from Charlie Thompson to Ricky Lee. The extra point was unsuccessful. Riverview amassed 114 yards of total offense for the game while Harding Academy had 273 total yards. Riverview's Nik Franklin had 12 carries for 37 yards and Thompson was 2-6 passing for 57 yards. Owen Miller, who came into Friday night's game completing 83.2% of his passes, was 8-11 passing for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns, all in the first half.
With the loss, Riverview drops to 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the 2-4A Conference. The Raiders are off this Friday night and will finish up the regular season on November 4 as Heber Springs comes to town for a game that will have major playoff implications for both teams.
Harding Academy will play at Heber Springs this Friday.
