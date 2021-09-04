JONESBORO — Plenty of cornfields, rice fields and mosquitoes surrounded the home of Valley View Blazers, the Central Dealership Stadium.
Showing up to Valley View High School as the No.1 team in Class 3A, Harding Academy, got off the bus, got dressed and it was business as usual for the Wildcats.
The game was described by the coaching staff as a tale of two halves but Harding Academy fell 31-30, against a hard working Valley View High School.
The game was scheduled Wednesday afternoon after Valley View had an opponent cancel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harding Academy had an open date.
Harding Academy senior cornerback and returns kickoffs specialist Jackson Fox, took the opening kickoff, he made made two moves to his right and found the way to the end zone, a 92 yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
The play of the game was with 35 seconds left in the game Harding Academy offense had one more push against the Blazers.
Smith moved his team 61 yards and then to get the touchdown with a one-yard plunge that only trailed the Blazers by one point.
Harding Academy coach Neil Evans elected to go for the win instead of the tie, he sent Smith and the offense back on the field for a two-point conversation
“Felt like a couple of things there, one we are on the road they are going to have the home crowd and too and we are going to have to play from the ten and we hadn’t been able to stop them running the ball effectively.” Evans said. “That is what came to my mind, I didn’t want to get into a overtime contest. With our inability to stop the run and the fatigue that we had and playing from the ten and four downs to score from there. I felt like they had the advantage there.”
The play was called and Smith set his team in formation and he took the snap. The defensive line got across the line of scrimmage and flushed Smith out of the pocket.
For a brief second Fox appeared to be open but defensive back Dekwon Galloway stepped in front of the pass from Smith for his first interception of the season.
“We knew it was going to come, they were going to the right because that is where they were hurting us,” Valley View coach Sean Cockrell said after the game. “We thought that it was going to be a quarterback run or a tailback run to the right, he ended up throwing it. Dekwon made a great play for us.”
