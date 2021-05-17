NORTH LITTLE ROCK — In only it’s third year of existence, the Harding Academy Wildcats soccer team is going to the ‘ship.
Harding Academy defeated Little Rock Episcopal 7-3 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament at Burns Park. With the win, the Wildcats will play Green Forrest for the state title Saturday at Benton High School. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
In the win over Episcopal, Harding Academy’s Ryan McGaha scored four goals. Also scoring were Ty Dugger, Sikan Akpanudo and Lawson Brooks.
Harding Academy got to the semifinals by beating Lisa Academy North 6-0 in the first round and Decatur 7-0 in the quarterfinals.
“I feel like we’ve played really well,” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said. “We came into it expecting to win the first round pretty handily. We were up 6-0 at half, and I subbed the guys out so they could get some rest.
“We really thought Friday against Decatur that it was going to be a battle. We played as good as I’ve seen us play. Against Episcopal, we were rolling, 5-0. Then they scored a couple of goals.”
Hall said his team is strong defensively.
“That is where it all begins,” he said. “I think our attack build from the back. We do a good job of working the ball up or sending purposeful long balls, rather than just booming it. That really says a lot about these guys.”
