Depth was the deciding factor in Harding Academy’s 29-20 come-from-behind victory over McGehee Friday night at First Security Stadium in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A State Football Playoffs.
The Wildcats relied on screens and dump passes to ignite their offense in the second half after being shut down in the first half by the speedier Owls, and also got a boost from the rugged running game of senior running back Heath Griffin. Griffin never rushed for more than 8 yards on a single down, but also never rushed for less than 3 yards per down as big number 4 eventually wore down the interior of the McGehee defense, most of whom also started on offense for the Owls.
Harding Academy did not take its first lead until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter when sophomore quarterback Owen Miller took off on a draw play that went 33 yards for a touchdown, followed by a bobbled extra-point snap holder Jack Citty was able to convert for two points to put the Wildcats ahead 15-14.
McGehee matched a late Wildcats touchdown and was on the move in the final minutes with a chance to take the lead with another score, but junior defensive back Alex Jones put it to rest with 3:43 left to play when he intercepted a pass from Owls quarterback Ky Bell at their 44-yard line. McGehee was also out of time outs at that point, and the Wildcats were able to keep possession with a pass play from Owens to Landon Koch on third down to move the chains and keep the clock running.
“I’m obviously very proud of our coaches and players for finding a way to be resilient in that moment,” Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. “They outplayed us and out-coached us in the first half. I think we were just able to wear them down. I think our depth kind of proved to be a little too much for them. Just honored to share the field with a team with that kind of class. It’s very humbling.”
The Owls, who finished with a record of 8-3, led 14-0 at halftime mostly off the legs of their senior running back Tyrique Newman. Newman gave McGehee the initial lead when he sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown at the 5:54 mark of the first quarter and also ran in the two-point try to make it 8-0. Newman struck again with 7:26 remaining in the half, this time on a 68-yard pass play off a screen from Bell to give the Owls a 14-0 lead at the half.
“He’s one of the best players to ever step on this field at the high-school level,” Evans said. “He’s a pretty special young man. Obviously, the stat line is going to reveal what he did offensively, but he played both ways and was absolutely ferocious at defensive end. We knew he would be good and very difficult to handle, and certainly he was.”
The contrast on the other side was Griffin, who did not possess the blazing speed or big-play potential of Newman, but his size and strength were good for positive yardage every time he touched the football. Griffin even dragged defenders with him on his 3 and 4-yard jaunts when necessary, and was the primary mover of the chains for the Wildcats in the second half.
“He’s been rock solid all year,” Evans said. “When the game gets at its biggest, he wants the ball in his hands, and the offensive line did a good job. I think making the commitment in the second half and come out running the ball says a lot about our coaches and a lot about our players to go out and execute like that. It’s really just a special night for a lot of people involved. We are very banged up and have a lot of guys taped together so to speak.”
The Wildcats showed their resilience on the opening drive of the second half when they frantically moved downfield in eight plays and took less than 1:30 off the clock to score and cut the lead to 14-7. Griffin rushed the first two plays of the drive for 5 yards and 6 yards, followed by a 15-yard pass from Owens to Koch to give Harding Academy a first down at the McGehee 46-yard line. Griffin took it again, this time for 8 yards, and sophomore receiver Endy McGalliard moved the chains again on a 10-yard reception to move the ball to the 28.
From there, Owens found Kyler Hoover on a screen pass the junior was able to advance to the end zone down the home sideline with 10:35 still remaining in the third quarter.
The Owens-Hoover connection came through again at the 10:57 mark of the fourth quarter, this time on a screen pass for a 13-yard touchdown play, but Newman kept the Owls in the game on the following drive with another big run of 46 yards for a touchdown with 9:15 left to play. McGehee went for another two-point play in an attempt to tie the game with a QB rush from Bell, but junior Wyatt Simmons came up with the stop to keep the Wildcats ahead 22-20.
In what is most likely their longest drive of the season in terms of clock and number of plays, the Wildcats then went on an exhausting 13-play, 63-yard drive that finally ended when Miller completed it to Koch for an 8-yard touchdown pass play and Kyle Ferrie extra point, and Jones’ interception at midfield shortly thereafter allowed the ‘Cats to seal it.
Miller was 15 of 22 passing for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hoover had 7 receptions for 79 yards and two scores, while Koch had 6 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Griffin had 13 carries for 46 yards. The Wildcats finished with 377 yards of total offense. The Owls finished with 405 yards of total offense including 264 rushing yards. Defensively, Simmons led with 11 tackles, with 7 tackles for Kennedy Rush and 6 tackles for Levi Mercer.
With the win, the Wildcats are 11-0 and will now host unbeaten Arkadelphia in this week’s semifinals with the winner advancing to the 4A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Dec. 10. Nashville and Malvern will play in the other semifinal game.
“It’s been pretty cool to come down the 4A stretch and have the opportunity to share the field with who I believe is probably one of the best teams to put on a 4A uniform in Arkadelphia. Pretty unbelievable that we will get to play them here too. Big night for us coming up, I’m just really honored to represent Harding Academy and to be where I am and part of these people.”
