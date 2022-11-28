Depth was the deciding factor in Harding Academy’s 29-20 come-from-behind victory over McGehee Friday night at First Security Stadium in the quarterfinal round of the Class 4A State Football Playoffs.

The Wildcats relied on screens and dump passes to ignite their offense in the second half after being shut down in the first half by the speedier Owls, and also got a boost from the rugged running game of senior running back Heath Griffin. Griffin never rushed for more than 8 yards on a single down, but also never rushed for less than 3 yards per down as big number 4 eventually wore down the interior of the McGehee defense, most of whom also started on offense for the Owls.

