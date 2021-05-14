ASHDOWN — The Legend of Boggy Creek did not follow Fouke High School or take the baseball field at Ashdown City Park, the home of Ashdown High School Baseball and the host for the Class 3A state baseball tournament.
With the 17-game winning streak on the line and the right to continue to play baseball, Harding Academy made it 18 games in a row by defeating Fouke 1-0 to move on to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
Harding Academy coach Alex Smith placed the baseball in the glove of his starting pitcher Kade Smith and let him have a chance to show that he has some magic in his right arm along with some cool and calmness that it takes to be a starting pitcher at any level.
Fouke senior shortstop Koby Power stepped into the batter’s box, he got his feet planted and then he waited for Smith's first pitch of the ball game. A fastball that sailed over the head of Power, Wildcat's catcher Gavin Alveti and the home plate umpire’s head and into the web of the net behind home plate.
The next pitch was another fastball by Smith that made the sweet sound of a pop into Alveti’s mitt and that was enough music to the ear for Smith and he commanded his pitches and controlled the strike zone for the rest of the game.
Smith completed the game allowing five hits, giving up two walks and striking out 12 Panthers.
Smith said that in order for a team to go far in the state tournament, teams are going to have to get consistent pitching.
Fouke got that from their starting pitcher Caden Keller. He allowed eight hits from the bats of the Wildcats but he had no defensive support, especially in the second inning.
Smith hit a high fly ball into the blue southwest Arkansas sky, and the wind pushed the ball. Fouke second baseman Kye Monroe lost it in the sun, and when he recovered, the ball hit his glove and then fell to the ground. Then the ball was kicked around allowing Smith to get into second base.
Keller, upset at his defense, released his emotion loose on the mound facing Harding Academy’s junior third baseman Cooper Wallis. Keller’s first pitch was a fastball that went behind Panther’s junior catcher Dalton McFerrin. The wild pitch allowed Smith to move into third base with no outs.
Wallis found a Keller pitch that he could handle, he lifted the ball into the crisp air and the blue sky into center field.
Panther’s center fielder senior Braden McAdams surrounded the ball with his glove, he reached into his glove and grabbed the baseball and made a good throw from center field but it was too late as Smith crossed the plate with the winning run of the game.
“Caden Keller is our No.1, he has been nothing but great for us all year,” Fouke coach Jason Ritter said. “We knew before starting this game that Harding Academy is a good team and that they came here to play and we relied on our defense.”
Ritter said that the pitching plan was for Keller to pitch to contact, work the count and stay ahead of the Wildcats batters.
“He has been doing that all year,” Ritter said. “So it is not surprising how well he pitched today.”
Helping his pitcher to remain calm and not try to do too much out on the mound, Alveti commanded the mound from behind home plate which helps the pitcher out on the mound. Alveti saved the Wildcats and the game by making a catch of a Smith fastball that had too much on it and it started to sail.
Alveti calmly jumped up from his position and stabbed the pitch with his mitt and it helped to end the scoring threat in the third inning. After he made the catch, he calmly called time, walked out to the mound and talked to Smith.
Alveti got back into position and with the next pitch thrown by Smith, Keller hit a ground ball into the glove of Wildcats second baseman Levi Lang and he flipped it over to Wallis and the threat was done.
“Nobody tries to steal on him, nobody gets free passes and he saves a run or two and the importance of keeping people from moving from first to second because so many more things can happen being on second than being on first,” Smith said. “He is our emotional leader and you can tell it whenever he is back there, the confidence that our guys have to pitch to him. He commands the game from back there and everybody loves pitching to him.”
Alveti got one hit in the game in three trips to the plate but the most important stat, his pitcher only had one wild pitch for the entire game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.