The Harding Academy Wildcats continued their recent roll with wins over Little Rock Episcopal and Clinton.
The Wildcats are now 13-3 on the season, having won eight in a row.
Harding Academy beat Episcopal 13-2 on Friday.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the first, four in the second, two in the third and four in the fifth.
The game was not without consequences.
Harding Academy starting pitcher Gavin Alveti was hit by a pitch in the face and had to leave the game. It’s not know what his status will be for the remainder of the season.
Kyler Hoover led the Wildcats with 4 runs scored. Scoring twice each were Levi Lang, Kade Smith and Jadyn Wilhite. Also scoring runs were Chris Anderson, Andrew Miller and Jake Citty.
Hoover led Harding Academy with 3 hits. Smith and Cooper Welch each went 2 for 2.
Hoover got the win in relief of Alveti. He pitched three innings, giving up only one hit while striking out 4.
In a 14-5 win over Clinton in a 3A-2 conference game, the Wildcats scored four runs in the top of the first and second innings to set the page. They scored single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. They added three runs in the top of the seventh.
Smith led the way with three runs scored. Scoring twice each were Lang, Alveti,, Anderson and Wilhite, who was 3 for 3 at the plate.
Anderson was 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs.
Lang and Welch each hit home runs.
Alveti, Welch and Anderson combined to throw a 7-hiiter. They struck out a combined 10 Clinton batters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.