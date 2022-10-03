In their toughest challenge so far this season, the Harding Academy Wildcats survived a tough Lonoke team to pick up a 31-21 victory over the Jackrabbits on Friday at Abraham Field in Lonoke.
The victory improved Harding Academy's record to a perfect 5-0 for the season with a 2-0 record in the 4A-2 Conference. Lonoke fell to 3-2 and 1-1 in league play.
Things were in doubt for the Wildcats entering the fourth quarter as Lonoke took a 21-20 lead on the opening play with a 3-yard touchdown pass play from Brayden Allen to Tanner Starks. Harding Academy was not able to answer on the ensuing drive, and almost made a critical error after holding Lonoke on its next drive. On fourth down, Wildcat defenders made contact with Lonoke's punter, but the penalty was for running into the kicker and the 5-yard penalty was not enough for the 'Rabbits to convert a first down.
That played into the Wildcats' hands eventually when sophomore quarterback Owen Miller hit junior receiver Kyler Hoover for a 24-yard touchdown pass with 7:43 remaining. That gave Harding a 26-21 lead after a failed two-point attempt.
The Wildcats ended up getting those extra two points the hard way, when senior defensive end Levi Mercer finally got to Allen in spectacular fashion and tackled him in the end zone for a safety. Senior kicker Kyle Ferrie put up some late insurance points with his third field goal of the game with 4:32 remaining to put Harding Academy up by two scores against a Jackrabbits team who at that point seemed to be running out of gas.
Senior running back Keith Griffin scored first for Harding Academy at the 5:02 mark of the first quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run. The next Wildcats score came on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Miller to sophomore receiver Endy McGalliard, followed by a pair of Ferrie field goals for a 20-14 lead for Harding Academy at the intermission.
The Wildcats will host Bald Knob this Friday. The Bulldogs are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in conference play after upsetting Heber Springs last week.
