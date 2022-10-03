Hoover

Harding Academy junior receiver Kyler Hoover, seen here against Stuttgart, had another great performance against Lonoke on Friday as the Wildcats won 31-21.

 Jason King

In their toughest challenge so far this season, the Harding Academy Wildcats survived a tough Lonoke team to pick up a 31-21 victory over the Jackrabbits on Friday at Abraham Field in Lonoke.

The victory improved Harding Academy's record to a perfect 5-0 for the season with a 2-0 record in the 4A-2 Conference. Lonoke fell to 3-2 and 1-1 in league play.

