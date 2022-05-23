BENTON — Semifinalist. Finalist. State champions.
The Harding Academy Wildcats completed their ascension up the Class 3A soccer mountain by beating Lisa Academy West 2-0 to win the state championship on Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex in only their third full season of competition.
Harding Academy advanced to the state semifinals in their first season in 2019. The 2020 season was stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago, Harding Academy lost to Green Forest in the state championship game. This year, the Wildcats finished 14-0-1, allowing only four goals all season, while winning the state title.
“It was huge,” Harding Academy coach Caleb Hall said. “We definitely felt disappointed last year, especially seeing the success of so many other programs at our school. We came up short. We definitely wanted it this year, so it feels good.”
The championship game was scoreless until late in the first half. Harding Academy’s Sikan Akpanudo got around two defenders and buried a shot into the back of the net with 55.6 seconds left in the first half to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Harding Academy was able to regain control of the ball, and Akpanudo was fouled. That led to a free kick by Kyle Ferrie, who scored from 31-yards away to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead with 13.8 seconds left in the half.
“I felt pretty good before the goals,” Hall said. “We had played well defensively in the first half. I knew we were going to get some chances. I knew they [Lisa Academy] would wear down a bit. I felt like even if we went in 0-0 at half, it was going to be okay. Getting those two, though, was a huge relief.”
Harding Academy did not give up a goal to a Class 3A team. Class 5A Searcy scored three against the Wildcats in a 3-3 tie. Class 4A Pulaski Academy scored once as they lost to the Wildcats 3-1.
“With a 2-0 lead, I felt pretty good about being able to hold that,” Hall said.
Ferrie was named the most valuable player of the Class 3A state tournament.
