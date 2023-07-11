The end of the AAA enforced “dead period” for Arkansas prep sports teams came to an end on Monday with football teams taking the practice field once again. The Harding Academy Wildcats got back to work with a combination of drills, conditioning and weights early Monday morning.
The 7 am practice started with drills before switching to 40-yard sprints about an hour into the session. The final 40 or so minutes was spent in the weight room of the Wildcats Field House while the Jr. Wildcats took over the field at First Security Stadium.
“We’re really trying to make sure we have good balance right now,” Wildcats head coach Neil Evans said. “Having an understanding that it is summer, there is a rhythm and a pace that we want to maintain. Being somewhat physically minded, but more mental. We’re just making sure we’re fresh – that we have some excitement about us for when August rolls around. It’s not an easy thing to do, but that’s kind of the mind set and philosophy where we are right now as we come through this last stretch of summer.”
Although Evans and the coaching staff are looking for their team to fall into a comfortable summer practice routine, it’s the team camps still to come this month where the head Wildcat hopes to get a better sense of who the 2023 team is going to be once September arrives.
“Because of the nature of summer and the variables, guys who miss and have vacation, basketball and baseball, there’s a part where you only want to do so much,” Evans said. “Because oftentimes, it can come at the expense of somebody who’s not there getting behind. I think becoming good at the base on both sides, and having enough competition days to evaluate guys who are competing for a spot, I think those are two of the things we are looking at. What is our identity? How do we formulate a practice plan, position guys that reflect who we say we want to be. On the flip side of that, make sure we are in enough competition days against quality opponents to be able to evaluate guys, but also to be able to evaluate as a team, who our leaders are. You only figure that out when you play against good people and put yourself in vulnerable positions.”
Although programs vary as to how they conduct their spring, summer and fall camps, one common theme almost universal at this point is that July has become the primary month for overall conditioning, versus the traditional August two-a-days which sometimes discouraged kids from coming out for football. The horror stories passed down from one class to another, whether real or imagined, had the ability to grow in lore like a campfire ghost story in the late-night woods.
“Because we get them so much in the summer, the concept of two-a-days almost becomes obsolete,” Evans said. “Which, in my opinion, is good. As a coach, the potential negative of that it is very easy to be burned out. I don’t think you have the mass exodus of people quitting as much as you have with two-a-days.”
Evans also said a more consistent year-round format also helps when it comes to the concept of team bonding and being more emotionally invested into the program.
“It’s the idea of shared experience,” Evans said. “It’s the same thing with the military. There’s a connection. Guys may not know each other from Adam, and then all of a sudden, there’s an unspoken connection, they’re on the same page. There’s a mutual respect and a shared experience.”
The Wildcats ran the set of 40s to establish a base of conditioning, with linemen going in the first group and skill players in the second group. Junior quarterback Owen Miller and senior receiver Alex Jones were consistently at the head of the pack in each drill. Evans noted that both Miller and Jones reported to camp already in peak condition. Junior Endy McGalliard sat out practice this week with a hip flexor strain, but Evans said the starting receiver will be ready once fall camp starts in August.
Coach Evans and company are also tasked this week for preparation of the Sonic Air Raid 7-on-7 tournament this Friday and Saturday. It’s the first time for Harding Academy to put on the event in several years, with teams from all around the region slated to compete in the revamped event.
“We’re working every day in some capacity, Evans said. “It’s the first time for us to do it in a very long time. It’s the first year for this staff to do it, so there’s something new every day. By the time you get one thing checked off the list, you realize there’s six other things to be done.”
In pool play on Friday, Harding Academy will start out in the Field 4 group, taking on local rival Bald Knobat 9 am before taking on Quitman at 10 am and Jonesboro at 11 am both on Field 1. The Wildcats will then move to Field 3 to take on Conway at 11:30 and will play their final pool game after their lunch break against Marion on Field 2 at 1 pm. Searcy will take on Benton, Bryant, Lonoke, Maumelle and Marion in their pool-play games while Bald Knob will face HA, Marion, Quitman, Jonesboro and Conway.
