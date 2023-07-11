The end of the AAA enforced “dead period” for Arkansas prep sports teams came to an end on Monday with football teams taking the practice field once again. The Harding Academy Wildcats got back to work with a combination of drills, conditioning and weights early Monday morning.

The 7 am practice started with drills before switching to 40-yard sprints about an hour into the session. The final 40 or so minutes was spent in the weight room of the Wildcats Field House while the Jr. Wildcats took over the field at First Security Stadium.

