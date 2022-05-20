BENTON — The mission is complete for the Harding Academy Wildcats soccer team.
Harding Academy beat Lisa Academy West 2-0 in the Class 3A state championship game on Friday at the Benton Athletic Complex. The Wildcats were state runners-up a year ago, losing to Green Forest in the state title game.
The game was scoreless until late in the first half when Sikan Akpanudo broke away for a goal with 55.6 seconds left.
Right before halftime, Harding Academy’s Kyle Ferrie scored the Wildcats’ second goal on a free kick from about 35 yards out. Ferrie was named the most valuable player of the Class 3A state tournament.
Complete coverage of the game will appear in Tuesday’s Daily Citizen.
