I think I’m more amazed every time I cover a Harding Academy football game.
I have now covered six full Harding Academy games this season, including the last four. Every one has been a mercy rule with a running clock in the second half and all the games being finished by 9 p.m.
Last Friday night’s win over a talented Centerpoint team really impressed me.
The Wildcats defense bent but did not break and the offense made the plays it needed to lead 35-0 at halftime.
One of the biggest plays of the game was a sack by Harding Academy’s Levi Mercer on Centerpoint quarterback Joshua Lawson at the Centerpoint 1. That led to a long punt return back to the 1-yard line by Jackson Fox. That set up a Kade Smith touchdown that gave the Wildcats a 28-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
This week’s semifinal contest against Booneville is shaping up to be a much different game. The Bearcats are 12-1, having won their first three playoff games by a combined score of 140-42.
The Bearcats run the flexbone on offense. They average 377 yards rushing per game. They want to control the clock.
Harding Academy’s offense can be quick strike. They’ve scored so many touchdowns on runs or passes of more than 40 yards all season. Friday’s semifinal game will be a contrast in styles.
A year ago, Harding Academy beat Booneville in the quarterfinal round. The Bearcats will be back, trying to get revenge for that loss.
I fully expect this game to go all four quarters. I expect a heavy dose of Andrew Miller running the ball for Harding Academy. I expect to see a lot out of Booneville quarterback Randon Ray, who has rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 31 touchdowns.
This should be a heck of a game.
Razorbacks
The Arkansas Razorbacks football team is only a play or two away from finishing 9-3 or 10-2 this season. But as a lifelong Hogs fan and a graduate of the University of Arkansas, seeing them finish 8-4 after the past decade of futility has been a great surprise.
I’ve seen it mentioned online and on TV that Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is our Ted Lasso, referring to the title character of an online television show.
For fans of “Ted Lasso,” I’m sure you all get the reference. I couldn’t find a better analogy for Coach Pittman.
